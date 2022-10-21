Medicine Guild denounced a “stalker” for taking photos of students in the bathrooms

The Student Participation Front of the Association of Medicine Students (FPE-AEM) reported on his Instagram the presence of a “stalker” who “is dedicated to photographing genitals under the screens” in the bathrooms of the building espadrilles of the Faculty of Medicine (FMED). The students reported the incident to the police, and criticized the “irresponsibility and ineffectiveness” of the surveillance of the faculty.

The union became aware of the situation this Wednesday, when a student reported that a person He photographed it while he was in the bathroom of that sector of the faculty. “Immediately He turned to the security guards of the building, to whom he told the situation and at that moment together they identified the stalker “reports the FPE statement.

As detailed, when a security guard asked that person if he had taken photos “he answered no, that he had not been, that he would be confused” and then “proceeded to leave the building like nothing”.

The student photographed, however, confronted him and asked if he had taken the photo, for which he demanded that he show him the cell phone. When he showed it to her, there was no picture of him, but there was. “had at least 20 photos of people taken in the same circumstances” where “male genitalia were visible”.

“The gallery full of photos makes us question if this is a modus operandi that this person uses only in the Faculty of Medicine, or if it is something more extensive that covers other faculties”indicates the student union.

After discovering the photos, the student approached the surveillance sector to try to identify the stalker through the cameras, but the matter “He was referred to central surveillance, where he was referred to the secretariat, and nowhere was he taken seriously or helped to do something about the situation”denounces the FPE-AEM.

When the members of the union received the information, they tried to speak with “the person in charge of surveillance, with the UDI (Computer Teaching Unit) and even with academic assistants”, but they got no help.

Finally they obtained the image of the wanted person through a security camera of a shop in the areaand with it they made the report to the FMED and the Police.

The Observer unsuccessfully tried to contact the rector of Medicine, Miguel Martínez.

“Only for the photo”

The students denounce “the irresponsibility and ineffectiveness of the surveillance sector” in this situation, and “the very serious fault of the faculty that has cameras that do not work and that do not record, and of which nobody knows how to use”.

“We cannot say if this action by the faculty responds to a lack of common sense, a lack of humanity, or a lack of training or protocols. What is evident is that a very serious incident was reported to them and they did not act accordingly.”reads the statement.

“The Udelar rejects harassment and violence just for the photo, it is a slogan that it uses, but behind closed doors these things happen every day and nobody does anything neither to avoid them, nor to solve them once they have occurred, nor to prevent them from happening again”, concludes the union’s communication.