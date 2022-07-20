Medicine has 65% of enrollees from outside Asturias with the highest grades

The Medicine degree has open enrollment for the next course since Monday and for its 147 available places it has had 4,666 applications. It has been the degree with the most demand, in addition to being the one that once again has the highest cut-off marks (13,354) of those offered at the University of Oviedo. To the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Jose Antonio Vega, has given him little time to settle the data but he does know that of the 147 students with the highest grades and that, in principle, their access to studies would be guaranteed “only a third of them are Asturian”. A reality that gives an idea to what extent medicine places are “raffled” throughout Spain, and that Oviedo is an attractive destination for those seeking that specific training.

That yes, the dean knows well that these are only initial trends because “the list can still go a long way, because many students are pre-registered in a lot of universities and as they accept you in some, you leave others free”. In any case, in view of the cut-off mark with which the hustle and bustle of enrollments in the Oviedo degree in Medicine has begun, “I suppose that mark will drop a little, as always, although I imagine that it will be hovering slightly below the 13 points”, estimates the dean.

For José Antonio Vega, regardless of the fact that Medicine has once again had the highest mark of all the degrees for student screening and that it has had more than 4,600 applications, the good thing that the process leaves behind is that “they are studies with a consolidated and stabilized demand, and we all have to take care of it”.

There is also satisfaction in the Faculty of Teacher Training and Education. Celestino Rodriguez Perez, its dean, yesterday had evidence of the slight increase in the cut-off mark in access to the Primary (10,703) and Infant (9,894) teacher specialties. Precisely in a year in which the tendency of the University was to slightly lower those grades. And he also learned that the amount of initial requests has been, as of July 19, 1,354 requests for training as a Primary Teacher, and 1,016 for Early Childhood Education Teacher.

Education degrees on the rise

“The assessment I make is positive because it is a sign that we aspire to quantity and quality. Although there are always nuances that must be taken into account and that cannot be ignored, raising the cut-off mark tells you that you have students who are improving in their curriculum, and that’s always good. It’s good for the Faculty and it’s good above all because they are elements that are going to help us give prestige to Education, and that is always very necessary in a society like ours”.

The first list of those admitted to degrees at the University of Oviedo with a limited number of places, which was made public on Monday – and which will be revised downwards in future publications – has placed Medicine, the double degree in Mathematics and Physics, Biotechnology, Dentistry, Mathematics, Nursing, Physics, Physiotherapy, Biology, Data Engineering and Psychology at levels, all with cut-off marks above 12 points.