Medicine: heading for Category 1?

Yesterday FAA (United States Federal Aviation Agency) inspectors were at the offices of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) to give track changes initiated by this dependency as a result of demotion of our country to Category 2 that prevents our airlines from starting new routes and frequencies from Mexico to the United States.

Among the 28 observations that were made of 4 aspects that need to be modified to comply with Annexes 1, 6 and 8 of the International Civil Aviation Organization, there are four that refer to the supervision of the health of the crew and specifically has to do with the specialty of Aviation Medicine, which in Mexico is attached to the General Directorate of Protection and Preventive Medicine in Transportheaded by Dr. José Manuel Nogueira.

For many years, the country’s aviation sector has requested by many means that the doctors who perform aptitude tests for air crew members, they can return to the scope of the aeronautical authority (formerly DGAC, today AFAC) under a exclusive direction of Aviation Medicinesince the activity of air crews has specific characteristics to those who must examine them.

The specialty of Aviation Medicine existed in our country many years ago, thanks to the vision and excellent management of personalities such as Dr. Luis Amezcua (RIP), who understood the importance of providing crew members with all the experience of doctors who study and know in depth the problems faced by pilots and flight attendants -which also extends to other types of aeronautical technical personnel, such as air traffic controllers-, whose pressure and stress make them vulnerable to acquiring professional diseases, but in addition, these problems can translate into other risks that extend to users. of air transport.

Despite all this and the fact that both the ICAO and other aeronautical authorities in the world give a preponderant place to the specialty, years ago some bureaucrat decided to put Aviation Medicine together with the rest of the transport, even if it is as different as it is maritime, rail and land. This has caused many problems due to lack of budget and vices that were held in many administrations and that were accentuated in the 18-year management of Dr. Aguilar Zínser.

It is known that the new director of Transportation Medicine is determined to support the crew members and the sector so that with the necessary changes, Category 1 can be recovered. This includes an agreement that was signed with the AFAC so that it is clear and professional supervision of the authority, streamline the examination process and initiate an essential training path for doctors that will assist the aeronautical technical staff, as well as the formalization of protocols and other details.

The assignment is not easy but it is palpable that there is the will to do it. The lag left by the pandemic and the cancellation of the permit to 300 authorized private doctors At the beginning of this administration, it has been declining and the training of doctors has begun in various areas. That is already a good sign.