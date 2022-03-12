Medicine in silico – Levante-EMV

According to the HPV Institute, in silico medicine applies personalized digital replicas in the approach to diseases (prevention, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment) and in the development of biomedical products. It offers a new vision of health that is more preventive, efficient, agile and sustainable, favoring research, development and innovation. Advances in areas such as diagnostic imaging, drug development, regenerative medicine and precision medicine stand out. In silico clinical trials make it possible to reduce the scope and impact of traditional clinical trials, reducing the need to experiment with animals and people, with savings of 30% in the development of new drugs. The technology company Google has created Isomorphic Labs to discover new drugs through artificial intelligence, relying on DeepMind (also from the Google ecosystem). The European SIMCor project provides cardiac implant manufacturers with an open technology platform in the cloud to perform in silico tests to accelerate the development and regulatory compliance of these devices. In silico medicine also improves patient safety. The company Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson group) developed a virtual simulator to limit the risks of heating in magnetic resonance imaging to patients with their spinal implants. The firm Novadiscovery generated a model of chronic hepatitis B to predict the efficacy of certain combinations of drugs. The Joint Research Center of the European Commission has validated in silico a detection method for the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Blue Brain project – led by the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (Switzerland) – is a pioneer in “simulation neuroscience” and aims to create a digital model of a mouse brain, with all the neurons (100 million) and synapses (1 trillion ). In silico medicine will allow us to deepen our understanding of the structure and functionality of complex organisms and organs. Also promote innovation in pharmaceuticals and health products, with lower costs and risks for people.