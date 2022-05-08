Medicine interns demand better conditions for internships

Created on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 05:07:31 pm

University students from the last cycles protested again. This time the Nursing and Obstetrics students joined.



The Human Medicine students protested again in the Plaza de Armas to demand that the Ministry of Health (Minsa) better conditions for their boarding school.

This time the students of the last cycles of Nursing and Obstetrics of the universities in Chimbote joined. They have also been harmed by the exemption of their benefits at the final stage of their training.

“The boarding school was scheduled for this first of May, but the Minsa did not issue the guidelines, they just sent an official letter this Friday in which they are exempting us from economic remuneration, protective equipment and life insurance (…) This 2022 will be it is going back 20 years, because it is only considering the supreme decree of 2002 in which they only consider Medicine and Dentistry. The other Health Sciences careers are being exempted,” lamented Brenda Cribillero, a student (ninth cycle) of the Nursing career at the National University of Santa (UNS).

She lamented this situation in these days when the cost of living has increased. In addition, she indicated that they have direct contact with the patients and it is the inmates themselves who must buy their personal protection equipment.

“We hope that in these days the guidelines that we are demanding will be issued. We are going to paralyze everything because we need our rights to be respected. We take care of people, and who takes care of us? Who provides us with that protection? It is we who are on the front lines,” she maintained.

The Minsa has only provided 400 soles for Human Medicine and Dentistry interns. It does not intend to recognize any remuneration for the students of the other Health Sciences careers. (VZ – RSD News).

