“Medicine is also at risk of closure”

OLBIA. Health: even Christmas will be in an emergency. With another department, the Medicine of Olbia, “at risk of closure”. The chronic lack of personnel (doctors, nurses and Oss) continues to paralyze the activity of all departments and also the already reduced services – as happened for the hemodynamics which halved the operation – risk total collapse. A dramatic situation that is recorded in the three hospitals of the territory and that is raised once again by the territorial Fsi Usae.

«The ‘clinical picture’ is devastating. Both at Giovanni Paolo II of Olbia and at Paolo Dettori in Tempio and at Paolo Merlo della Maddalena – says the secretary Vito Langiu – things are going forward with enormous difficulties and with very few forces available. But right now the most serious emergency of all is being experienced by the Medicine department of the Olbia hospital. If no more nurses arrive soon, the ward may close because it will no longer be able to provide the necessary assistance. Just two nights ago, to give an example, a nurse was on duty completely alone (together with the doctor): he had to take care of 56 hospitalized patients, one of whom isolated because affected by Covid and awaiting transfer. And this, as you can imagine, requires an additional effort. Not only. Most of the sick who are hosted in Medicine – continues the representative of the Fsi Usae – are bedridden and need to be constantly followed and assisted. Both day and night. And a single nurse certainly can’t be able to do that. To find temporary help, a loan was requested from the Cardiology department, but it is clear that you cannot always pull a blanket that is already short. The serious aspect is that the criticality has become a constant since last summer considering illnesses, maternity leave, transfers. All the operators who have been absent in recent months for various reasons have never been replaced. We also know that an urgent intervention for the recruitment of the nursing resources necessary to guarantee the safe assistance of patients in the operating units of the three hospitals and in particular in the Medicine department of John Paul II would have been requested to the management of the Assl. But nothing has happened yet. However, we cannot stand still – concludes Langiu – in the face of total silence on the staffing facilities and Lea, the essential levels of assistance reduced to historic lows in recent years ». (sp)