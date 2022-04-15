Medicine is graphic – Levante-EMV

In 1972, the American artist Justin Green used comics for a personal catharsis that would allow him to understand and share the problems that Obsessive Compulsive Disorder had caused him since childhood. In Binky Brown meets the Virgin Mary, the language of the ninth art allowed him to play with metaphor as the expression of an illness that made reality a canvas in continuous mutation and in which he could hardly trust, but through the vignettes it took on a definite shape that helped him recognize his problems. Little could I imagine that this would open a path for comics as an exploration of the disease that would gradually consolidate itself with works such as Epiléptico, where David B spoke about his brother’s epilepsy, and that in our country would find confirmation in the 21st century with two masterpieces: Wrinkles, by Paco Roca and María yo, by María and Miguel Gallardo. Alzheimer’s and Autism Spectrum Syndrome had in these comics the best tool to dialogue with patients and families who supported them. Beyond the undoubted artistic quality of these works, the medical profession discovered in comics an ally for dissemination and understanding based on a key concept: personal experience, the “I have lived it” that directly empathizes with a reader. that he faces a pathology with fear, but has in the visual metaphor of the vignettes an unexpected and powerful mechanism that shows what he is facing and does not understand. It is not necessary to display artistic talent, but to take advantage of the narrative options of an art that, precisely, demonstrates its great strength in its ability to tell stories, to connect with the reader.



The path of Graphic Medicine in our country is irreversible and the entire health field has committed itself to only outlined possibilities that have already given rise to International Congresses and specialized web pages, which also have the complicity of authors who have found in the cartoon a way of reflecting on his illness.

Works such as Tiembla, by Ramón Ricart (Bang Ediciones), in which the author recounts his personal relationship with Parkinson’s: the impact of discovering himself sick, the fight against the initial symptoms or the acceptance of his reality are shown without drama or falsehoods. hopes, showing that path that leads to assimilating the present knowing that the future is a question from which it is difficult to escape. The stylistic simplicity with which the author approaches his story is an ideal choice to get rid of any addition that is not a direct message to those who are beginning to go through the same thing he has gone through. A movement that can deal not only with the disease, but with its entire context, as Luis F. Sanz does in Una Conversación (Tengu Ediciones) starting from the pandemic to reflect on the loneliness of our elders and the confrontation at the end of our lives, taking advantage of in this case to the maximum the symbolic power of the visual metaphor that the language of comics allows. A discourse that not only has its audience in adults, but also finds its function among children with works such as Supersorda, by Cece Belle (Maeva Ediciones, translation by Jofre Homedes Beutnagel), which works on the integration of boys and girls with this sensory disability precisely from an imaginative story that uses humor to speak from a personal experience in which the comic is an accomplice in the difficult expression of what the protagonist may or may not hear.