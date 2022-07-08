Medicine is the most demanded career at the University of La Laguna

Medicine is the most demanded career in the University of La Laguna (ULL). This degree from the branch of Health Sciences it has registered 1,061 requests for places for an offer of 130 vacancies; Nursing, 539 requests for 100 positions and Psychology, with 505 requests for 200 positions.

From the ULL they point out in a note that the circumstance occurs that The fourth most popular degree is the new Degree in Physical Education and Sports Sciences, which has registered 460 requests to access its first course, for which there are 60 places availablefigures that come to endorse the great social demand that justified the creation of this new title by the Tenerife institution.

Apart from the Health Sciences, the The most popular qualifications have been the specialties of Teacher in Primary Education (435 applications for 260 places), Law (379 requests for 270 vacancies), Master in Early Childhood Education (325 applications for 195 positions) and Business Administration and Management (306 applications and 175 places offered).

In total, the University of La Laguna has received 7,520 requests for access from new students for 49 undergraduate degrees.

Once the claims to the list of admitted and excluded people are resolved and the applications are arranged in order of preference, next Friday, July 15, the first list of places will be published, and between that day and July 18 they will be able to enroll those who have obtained a place in the degree they applied for as first preference.

On Thursday, July 21, the second list of allocation of places will be published, and people who have obtained a place in it in any preference will be able to enroll until July 25.

The ordinary pre-registration process will end with the execution of the waiting lists on July 27 and 28, which will be distributed each day in two time slots, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and whose registration will be formalized between the 29 July and August 1.

The places that remain unfilled in this ordinary pre-registration process will be published on Wednesday, August 3, and will make up the offer that can be accessed through extraordinary pre-registration.

Applications may be submitted between August 25 and 29, starting a new process in which there will only be a list of places that will be published on September 1.