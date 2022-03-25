MEDICINE Laser light to cure, new techniques in Vizzolo

Doctor Claudio Pagano, creator of the Mural technique, satisfied: “The sick discharged immediately, recover quickly”

The laser lands in surgery, at the Vizzolo hospital. From now on, for some operations, it will no longer be necessary to cut the patient and remove the diseased part. The laser, which went into operation on Tuesday, in the operating room, in the Asst di Melegnano, can penetrate the body and heal the infected part in patients suffering, above all, from pilonidal cysts and anal fistulas. The patient is discharged within the day and recovery is faster. The surgeon and proctologist Claudio Pagano is satisfied. The doctor is known all over the world for having created the technique, called MuRal – Mucopexy Recto-Anal Lifting, handed down to colleagues as the “Pagano method”, which is considered one of the most innovative and interesting surgical techniques in the field, delicate and full of possible complications, such as that of rectal surgery. «The sick tissue – explains the surgeon – is treated with laser light. It is no longer necessary to open the tissues. It is very important, We no longer have to do any type of excision and the anesthesia is local. The patient goes home after a few hours, on the day of the surgery and heals earlier. You don’t even need post-operative checks. The wound is not open, so no stitches are required. It’s like when we have a pimple. The laser enters the hole, cleans the inside and then cauterizes the diseased tissues inside. The laser light kills the microbes and makes the tissues weld. ” The laser had arrived on trial, in Vizzolo, in 2020, for a few months. «Now – explains Dr. Pagano – the management has bought the instrument and we can treat everyone. The first year we plan to treat 150 patients thanks to this technique, then we can expand ». In public hospitals, the laser, for proctological interventions, is not frequent, especially in the public sphere. “Around Milan and Pavia, no public facility has a laser – explains the doctor -. The closest public hospital is that of Alessandria, colleagues from Como and Legnano will soon leave with this method, but the latter only in the pediatric area ». Since Tuesday 4 patients have been treated, they have done well. The laser has a power ranging from 3 to 15 watts. «I can also use it for some types of hemorrhoids, but light ones – says the surgeon -. As for fistulas and cysts, however, the more serious they are, the more advantageous the laser treatment is. The traditional intervention would need a bigger cut. With the laser the patient risks more recurrence as regards the fistulas but the patient is saved from incontinence. It is the surgeon who decides, depending on the case, which technique is best to apply “. n

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED