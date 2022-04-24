”Medicine lost contact with the patient a bit”

“When I entered public health I saw that there were several children with mental retardation, and that nobody knew why they were like that. We began to study them and found that they had a group of pathologies called metabolic diseases, which had treatment,” says the winner of the National Prize for Medicine 2022, specialist in child neurology Martha Colombo Campbell. She is the first female recipient of the award.

“These are rare diseases, and with treatment they are totally normal,” he added. From The Garden.

It all started at the San Borja Arriarán Clinical Hospital through a group of doctors interested in improving the country’s health, led by Dr. Fernando Monckeberg. “There we had a small laboratory. We began to see patients who had mental retardation and we wanted to try a very primitive technique at that time to diagnose diseases. There the idea was to start treating children through a special diet, an easy treatment, but difficult for families. And with very good results. Children with these diseases arrived and with treatment we saw that they were normal children, “he said.

They soon realized the importance of early diagnosis in newborns, otherwise the children were left with a certain mental retardation.

“What is the percentage of children who could be mentally retarded because of this?” he asked. Christian Warnkenhost at From The Garden.

“Actually, the percentage is not that high. There are around 3,000 patients that we have diagnosed over the course of several years. They are rare,” Colombo explained.

Science and Technology The winner is a specialist in child neurology, with a long and fruitful teaching, research and care career in public hospitals.

His approach to neuropediatrics

One of the most important things for the specialist was to also be able to accompany the relatives of the patients who needed it most. “I loved neuropediatrics and I was able to do many things. From the development of the newborn to all the pathologies that can be treated, as well as helping families,” she said.

In this sense, the doctor highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, as well as effective treatment accompanied by the corresponding remedies, together with the collaboration of different professionals. And she has fond memories of the teamwork she had in hospitals. “Everyone is important. I remember that there was a good atmosphere with the medical team. From the nurses, the specialists to those who cleaned the laboratories and the patient rooms,” she said.

However, he detected a change in recent decades regarding the bond established with the patient: “I think that medicine lost contact with the patient a bit, because now you can do everything through the computer. Now one, by not being in front of the patient feels that heat less. So I think it’s different because of the technology,” he said.

Science and Technology The winner is a specialist in child neurology, with a long and fruitful teaching, research and care career in public hospitals.

Review the conversation with Marta Colombo