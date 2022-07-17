Medicine marks its second highest cut-off grade, 13,885

The initial cut-off mark for the Medicine degree in Ciudad Real has been placed at 13,385, according to sources consulted by La Tribuna. This is a slightly lower grade than that proposed for the first admission to the degree at the University of Castilla-La Mancha compared to last year, which was 13,421. That of this 2022/2023 will be the second highest starting cut-off mark in the history of the faculty, only surpassed last year, despite the fact that a greater number of students will be called than other years and the EvAU of This year has been more difficult than last year, when, due to confinement and the pandemic, certain changes were chosen that raise the grade of the students who took the grade.

The cut-off mark is not the final one, it will surely drop somewhat, as the medical students register. It must be borne in mind that the current cut-off is from which grade the students who have pre-enrolled in the grade will begin to be called, about 4,500. Being a vocational career, many of them will have pre-registered in many universities, since the degree, the studies, usually matter more than the university where they are studied. In fact, last year, the cutoff mark at the end, after three readmissions, stood at 13,260. This year, the forecasts of the UCLM is that there will be four readmissions.

The regional university has an offer of 1,765 places, 75 of them Medicine, spread over 28 degrees. In 14 of them the income is by direct enrollment. Of those that have a cut-off grade, Nursing stands out in Ciudad Real, which last year also broke a record with 11.5, we have to wait for the cut-off to come out this year; the double degree of teaching in Primary and Infant, which in 2021 exceeded 10 to enter first admission; and Mechanics.

International degree.

On the other hand, the UCLM announced yesterday that it has achieved the International Accreditation of the Degree in Medicine, both for the faculty of Ciudad Real and that of Albacete. It is an achievement, begun years ago, and that will allow all graduates since 2019 to have a degree that enables them to work or research in any laboratory or hospital in the world, without having bureaucratic complications, except for the MIR of the country. , wherever it is a necessary condition to practice medicine.

“It is an endorsement of what we do and it makes us very happy because we are one of the first in Spain to achieve it,” explained the Dean of Medicine, Inmaculada Ballestero, who pointed out that, in fact, the UCLM achieves this accreditation within the open pilot program by Aneca. “It is an accolade and knowing that what we do, we do it well”, more when the maximum score has been achieved and the accreditation is carried out for eight years, it will last until the year 2030.