Medicine Nobel 2022: Swedish Svante Pääbo wins the prize for his findings on human evolution

Sweden’s Svante Pääbo is the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine, Sweden’s Karolinska Institute announced on Monday.

According to the institute, Pääbo, who is 67 years old, receives the important award “for his discoveries on the genomes of extinct hominids and human evolution.”

The awarding of the Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine initiates the week of announcements of the Nobel prizes. This Friday the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced.

According to the members of the committee that awards the prize, “Svante Pääbo has established a completely new scientific discipline, paleogenomics.”

Source link

