Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, most requested qualifications in Andalusia – Granada

The university degrees most in demand by Andalusian students in first preference have been Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, followed by degrees in Veterinary Medicine, Primary Education, Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Law and Dentistry.

This is reflected in the first phase of awarding places in Andalusian public universities, information that has been released as of this Thursday on the website of the Andalusian Single District, the Board reported in a statement.

In the case of Medicine, a total of 9,625 people have chosen it as the first option throughout Andalusia, compared to a demand last year of 8,515 applications.

The following degrees with the highest acceptance are Nursing, with 7,399 applications compared to 7,308 last year, and Psychology, with 4,733 applications compared to 4,617 the previous year.

Considering the highest cut-off mark, this year the double degree in Physics and Mathematics offered by the University of Seville has been scored, with 13,790.

In second place is the double degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Granada, with 13,775, and the third highest mark, with 13,756, is that achieved by the double degree in French Translation and Interpreting and International Relations from the University Pablo de Olavide of Seville.

As a whole, this year the public universities of the community have received 84,321 applications for new admission to their degrees, compared to 79,333 last year, of which 55,092 come from Andalusia, 29,229 come from the rest of Spain (25,758) and from abroad (3,471). By gender, the distribution is 33,482 men and 50,749 women.

From today, July 7, until July 11, the registration, reservation and confirmation period will remain open on waiting lists for the total of 50,826 places that are offered in the different degrees of the public universities of Andalusia for the next academic year academic 2022/2023.

Those who are admitted in the second or successive option will have to formalize the reservation of the place in which they have been admitted and confirm their desire to remain on the waiting lists of the most preferred requests in order to obtain a place that fits more to your initial choice.

These people can also choose to enroll in the assigned degree, but in this case the Andalusian Single District will understand that they waive their initial requests, remaining definitively enrolled in the degree in question, without continuing to participate in the procedure.

In the case of students who are on the waiting list for all their requests, they must confirm their wish to remain on them in order to obtain a place, if possible, in the next adjudication.

In general, the Andalusian Single District system will understand that, if the interested party does not confirm or reserve a place, they do not wish to continue in the procedure and will be excluded from the process, passing their place to another person on the waiting list. The next award will be on July 14.

96.28% of students presented to the PEvAU have passed 96.28% of students presented to the Access Phase of the Baccalaureate Assessment Test for University Access (PEvAU) in Andalusia have achieved a pass, which it represents 37,702 of a total of 39,159 students examined in this compulsory part.

The highest mark for the Access Phase has been a ten obtained by 14 students in Andalusia.