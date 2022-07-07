Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, most requested university degrees in Andalusia

The most in-demand university degrees by the Andalusian students in first preference have been Medicine, Nursing and Psychologyfollowed by the degrees of Veterinary Medicine, Primary Education, Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Law and Dentistry. This is how it is collected in first phase of allocation of places in Andalusian public universities, information that has been released from 00.00 on the website of the Andalusian Single District.

In the case of Medicinea total of 9,625 people They have chosen it as the first option throughout Andalusia, compared to a demand last year of 8,515 applications. The next most popular titles are Nursingwith 7,399 requests compared to 7,308 last year, and Psychologywith 4,733 requests compared to the 4,617 of the previous year.

Attending to the highest cut-off markthis year the double degree in Physics and Mathematics offered by the University of Seville, with 13,790. In second placeis located the double degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Granada, with 13,775; and the third highest note, with a 13,756 is the number reached by the double degree in French Translation and Interpreting and International Relations at Pablo de Olavide University.

By universities, the degrees that have achieved the highest cut-off mark in this adjudication have been in the case of Almería, the degree of Medicine (whose teaching begins next academic year 2022-2023), with a 13,442; in Cadizalso the degree of Medicinewith a 13,445; and in Cordovayou too, Medicinewith a 13,452. In the Univertisty of Grenadethe highest score was recorded by the double degree of Mathematics and Physicswith a 13,775; In the Univertisty of Huelva the highest cut-off mark has been for the degree of Nursingwith 12,363; and in Jaén, the new degree of Medicinewith a 13,415.

In the Univertisty of Malagathe double degree in Mathematics and Computer Engineering has obtained a 13,725; on the Pablo de Olavide University the double degree in French Translation and Interpretation and International Relations has reached a 13,756 and at the University of Seville the highest cut-off mark has been for the double degree in Physics and Mathematicswith a 13,790.

Overall, this year public universities of the community 84,321 applications for new admission have been received to their degrees, in front of the 79,333 last yearof which 55,092 come from Andalusia, 29,229 come from the rest of Spain (25,758) and from abroad (3,471). By sexesthe distribution is 33,482 men and 50,749 women.

Attending to the universities, the Almeria is the one that has registered a largest increase in requests in first preference, 5,150, compared to 3,455 of the previous year, the Cadiz, 6,642 (6,588 in 2021); that of Cordoba, 5,690 (5,534 a year before); that of Grenada, 21,346 (21,468 in 2021); that of Huelva, 1873 (1832 the previous course); that of Jaen, 3,002 (vs. 2,305 of 2021); that of Malaga, 11,868 (11,559 in 2021); the Pablo de Olavide, 3,696 (3,985 one course before); and the Seville, 23,054 (22,606 in 2021).

The registration and reservation period is open until July 11

Between July 7 and July 11, 2022, the registration, reservation and confirmation period on waiting lists will remain open for the total of 50,826 seats on offer in the different degrees of the public universities of Andalusia for the next academic year 2022/2023.

Depending on the situation of each applicant, the The Single Andalusian District’s computer system tells you the different recommended or mandatory steps that you must take in the admission procedure. For example, in the case of students admitted in first preference, they must complete the tuition in the corresponding university, since they have achieved the desired place.

Those who are admitted in the second or successive option will have to formalize the reservation of the square in which they have been admitted and confirm your wish to remain on the waiting lists of the most preferred requests in order to obtain a place that best suits your initial choice. These people can also choose to enroll in the assigned degree, but in this case the Andalusian Single District will understand that they waive their initial requests, remaining definitively enrolled in the degree in question, without continuing to participate in the procedure.

In the case of students who are on the waiting list for all their requests must confirm their desire to remainr in them with the aim of obtaining a place, if possible, in the next adjudication.

In general, the Andalusian Single District system will understand that, if the interested party does not confirm or reserve a place, they do not wish to continue in the procedure and will be excluded from the process, passing their place to another person on the waiting list. The next award will be on July 14.

96.28% of students presented to the PEvAU have passed

The 96.28% of students presented to the Access Phase of the Baccalaureate Evaluation Test for University Access (PEvAU) In Andalucia has achieved approvalwhat it means 37,702 out of a total of 39,159 students tested in this compulsory part. This percentage has risen with respect to the result obtained last yearwhen the 95.65% of the student body satisfactorily passed the exams.

The note highest for the Access Phase it was a ten obtained by 14 students in the provinces of Almería (2), Córdoba (1), Huelva (1), Jaén (1), Granada (2), Málaga (4) and Seville (3). This is the maximum score that students can achieve in this phase, although it is possible complement it with four additional points that are achieved in the Admission Phase, depending on the grade obtained in these exams and the weighting that is done according to the degree that is requested. 45,016 people have opted for this second phase compared to 44,588 the previous year.

Job placement survey to guide the selection

To guide students who start the next course at the university of their choice, the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities, since last June 13, has made available to them the most significant data of a study prepared by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA) on the employment of graduates of public universities. This information is available through the website of the Andalusian Single District.

This measure is intended to provide these young people with relevant information to help them make their decision when choosing to enroll in one degree or another after passing the PEvAU.