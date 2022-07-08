Medicine, Nursing and Veterinary Medicine, the most demanded degrees at the ULPGC

EFE The Gran Canarian palms Friday, July 8, 2022, 1:01 p.m.



The University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) has received

12,546 applications for student enrollment who intend to start their undergraduate studies at their centers in the 2022-23 academic year, with

Medicine,

Nursing,

Vet Y

Primary education as the most demanded titles.

As reported by the ULPGC,

Medicine already has more than 3,000 pre-registered, Nursing in Gran Canaria, more than 1,000; Veterinary, 777; Primary Education, 661; Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, 559; Law, 469; and Early Childhood Education, 427.

In addition, there is also a high demand for the non-face-to-face degree in Primary Education,

with 550 pre-registrations.

In all cases, reminds the ULPGC, these are the titles that year after year receive more registration requests.

«It has been detected in recent years that those degrees most in demand throughout Spain receive requests from all the autonomous communities in search of places. This is the case with Medicine, where, of the more than 3,000 pre-registered, more than

2,000 are not residents of the Canary Islandsthe same as in Nursing, where it happens with a third of the pre-registered, or Veterinary, where almost 75% of the applicants come from abroad, ”he specifies.

Course 2021/2022



Last year, 11,455 students were pre-registered to start undergraduate studies at the ULPGC.

By groups, the most numerous come from general access (Baccalaureate, FP and foreigners),

with 11,122 registeredfollowed by 1,184 requests from graduates and 173 made for access for the elderly.

From the province of Las Palmas are

7,203 of those pre-registered1,183 reside in the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and 4,160 come from other places.

The first list of allocation of places in Degrees will be published on July 15 and students will have to enroll between 15 and

the 20th of July.