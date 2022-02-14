Medicine of the future, it is up to us to decide how it will be

The medicine to come is not just a question of devices, hardware and software. Instead, it will be determined primarily by the way in which the people – patients, doctors, health professionals or caregivers who are – will use and interact with these technologies, as will change accordingly habits and the mental form. Therefore it would make little sense to discuss the solutions of digital health without systematically combining other reflections, necessarily more complex, of human nature.

Is called The future of healthbut in reality, even before looking into the future, he explores the digital health of the present (and the recent past) and draws a precise and very rich map: it is the latest effort by Roberto Ascionefounder and CEO of Healthware Group, which took shape in a volume released by Wiley last November and which in just under 200 very dense pages places all those fundamental questions to which innovators, entrepreneurs, medical executives and health system stakeholders cannot refuse to seek answers.

Discover digital health for concrete examples

Apple, Amazon, pharmaceutical companies, startups, associations, foundations, universities and so on and so forth: that the offer of digital health solutions is very rich is a well-known fact, but seeing dozens and dozens cataloged together makes a certain effect. The one of Ascione certainly does not have the ambition of being an ecumenical catalog, much less definitive (also because the novelties are sprouting like mushrooms), but the examples from the real world collected by the United States, Europe and Asia give a very clear idea of ​​how vast the world of possibilities is through which digital is already changing and will continue to change our relationship with care systems.

Going by broad categories, it ranges for example from wearable (wearable devices) ai ingestible (the ones you eat), transforming sensors and devices into outwardly invisible solutions. Or there is the world of big health data, increasingly useful for screening, early diagnosis and prevention, with already very advanced results in the dermatological area. And how not to include the line of human-machine interfaces, starting with the most recent ones voice interfaces that open up opportunities for interaction that are increasingly appreciated and used. Or even the telemedicine and remote monitoring, for which – writes Ascione – “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a point of no return”also including those digital platforms that connect patients to their doctors, or that allow them to manage therapies and documents.

Still missing the freshest and most innovative part, which is made of digital therapiesto cite an emblematic case of disruption, or even the vein of genomicsof the mapping of the dna at low cost and therefore the enabling of a real one personalized medicine. And last but not least, not in importance or size, not in terms of health or turnover, there is the universe of partnerships, collaborations and open innovation initiatives. A dynamic in which large pharmaceutical companies involve smaller companies that they have had brilliant insightsso as to combine ideas with the means to move innovation at an unprecedented pace.

Reflections (or reflections?) On the human component

The most interesting section of The future of healthwhich moreover is the updated and expanded translation of the fortunate one The future of health published by Hoepli in 2018, it probably arrives in the final block. About fifteen paragraphs all dedicated to “human reflections”which both syntactically and conceptually can be considered either of acute reflections on human aspects or of the analyzes of how technology is reflected on the more personal and empathic component of health. Or more likely both.

These are questions, those that Ascione asks and asks us, which certainly cannot be exhausted in a dichotomy Yes or no, and whose answer will also depend on how society as a whole will approach digital health solutions. One of the first questions is evergreen if the doctors disappear as a result of technology (the author replies that certainly not: the figure of the doctor will not disappear, even if it will emerge radically transformed and enhanced), followed by even more complex issues such as the transformation of the concept of scientific validation as a result of technology.