Medicine, pharmacologist Pepeu has died. His research against Alzheimer’s is precious

Florence, November 22, 2021 – He died yesterday at the age of 91 Giancarlo Pepeu, emeritus professor of pharmacology of the University of Florence, and internationally renowned pharmacologist. Pepeu, originally from Milan, in 1954 after graduating in medicine and surgery at the Florentine university, began his research activity at the Institute of Pharmacology then directed by Mario Aiazzi-Mancini continuing from 1958 as a ‘postdoctoral fellow’ at the Department of Pharmacology of Yale University. From 1961 to 1968 he was assistant in Sassari, help in Pisa and Florence.

He became full professor of pharmacology in 1968 in Cagliari, returned to Florence in 1974 where he taught medicine until 2005. At the University he was Vice Rector for Scientific Research and International Relations, as well as being director of the department of preclinical and clinical pharmacology and holding various organizational positions. Pepeu was also president of the Italian Pharmacological Society and was elected ‘Honorary fellow’ of the British Pharmacological Society.









«In his long and passionate research life – recalls the Florentine University expressing condolences for his death – he contributed substantially to the understanding of the mechanisms of cholinergic neurotransmission in the central nervous system and of the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease. His more than 300 articles have had international resonance and have earned him numerous awards from the international academic and scientific world, including the Alzheimer’s Association ‘Life-time Achievement Award’, the ‘Copernicus Medal’ of the Polish Academy of Sciences and the title of ‘Honorary Doctor of Science’ from the University of Arizona. A cultured and open-minded man, an excellent teacher – the University still remembers -, he has been able to thrill generations of students in pharmacology by welcoming many of them into his laboratories, promoting their scientific growth and following their careers in the University and in the pharmaceutical industry with participatory attention. , often even outside national borders “.







