Medicine, record of foreign candidates – Chronicle

Boom in foreign candidates for admission tests to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. For the academic year 2022-2023, in addition to increasing the places available, candidates are growing, especially international ones, with +64 per cent of non-European students and + 115% of European students compared to 2021. Women represent 68% of the participants. The entrance tests ended on Saturday: 7,568 candidates registered. For the single-cycle master’s degree courses in Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics, there were 5,468 enrollments, or 158 more than in 2021. 612 places will compete (552 for Medicine, 60 for Dentistry). And it is above all in the Medicine course in English that the most significant data is recorded, in a Milan that despite the pandemic continues to attract students across the border: for the International Medical Doctor Program – with 72 places reserved for EU citizens and 64 for citizens non-Europeans – enrollments with foreign citizenship increased by 78%. If in 2021 the students of the European community who had applied for the admission tests for the Imd were 875, this year there were 1,034, of which 84 were non-Italians (they were 39 the previous year). Non-European candidates also increased, from 100 in March last year to 164 this year. 794 students have applied for the health professions, competing for 250 places available. “The Vita-Salute San Raffaele University has grown considerably in the last five years – underlines the rector Enrico Gherlone – so much so that it has entered by right into the international network of medical schools”. Yes.Ba. …