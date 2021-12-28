As we know, our body is made up of 75% liquids. We often hear that we need to drink at least 2 liters of water a day. It is true that in order to feel good and ensure the proper functioning of the organism, the body must be hydrated. In fact, a lack of hydration can cause headaches, insomnia, fever, dark urine, up to general malaise and more severe symptoms.

However, few people know that even drinking too much can cause discomfort and pathologies. This is why medicine reveals how much water we should drink in winter and what the negative consequences are if we drink too much. In the transition from the hot to the cold season, an important change takes place at the level of the organism.

Changing the external temperature also the internal one of the body changes. In the summer, with sweating, we lose much more fluids that need to be replenished. In winter the situation is very different. This is the reason why your water intake cannot be the same. So when and how much should you drink?

According to recent studies, the body should tell us when it needs water. In the absence of specific pathologies or needs, the integration of water must take place when the body shows that it is thirsty. On the other hand, if you take in too much water, you could run into negative effects. Researchers at the Whiteley Clinic of London have referred to water abuse as Aquaholism. It seems that even drinking can degenerate into a form of addiction with more or less serious consequences.

The first mentioned by scholars, even if of lesser severity, is excessive sweating. The body, in fact, tends to expel excess water through urine and feces. But when it’s too much, it uses up the sweat glands.

A far more serious consequence is blood thinning. In the presence of excess fluids, in fact, the heart is forced to pump watered down blood with repercussions on the heart system, on the brain unable to manage the flow of fluids and on the overworked kidneys.

The solution, therefore, would be to drink only when you feel thirsty. Therefore there is no precise amount of water to take. Doctors say it could be around 1.5 / 2 liters per day, but this depends on the person, motor activity, diet (how many salty foods we consume) and lifestyle. If in summer we are used to drinking 2 liters of water, this quantity will certainly decrease in winter. The advice of doctors, to avoid making mistakes, is to listen to our body.

