Listening to our body is very important and can save us. For this reason, learning to understand the signals it sends us is fundamental. In fact, there is little to joke with health, especially when diagnosing a more or less serious pathology. In Italy, the spread of the arterial hypertension disorder corresponds to about 33% of men and 31% of women. Furthermore, it has been established that 19% of men and 14% of women are at risk of experiencing it in their lifetime.

This is how knowing how to measure blood pressure becomes a need but also an opportunity. But you have to know how to do it correctly, following all the criteria and using appropriate tools. Thus, medicine reveals how to measure blood pressure without the risk of obtaining false or inaccurate data. We begin to differentiate systolic or maximum pressure from diastolic or minimum. The first must never exceed 135 mm Hg, the second never above 85 mm Hg. Beyond the values ​​included here, we will talk about hypertension, even if it will be the doctor who will ascertain the pathology.

Medicine reveals how to measure blood pressure, when is the perfect time and how many times to do it to make sure you are not wrong

When measuring pressure, there are always some factors to consider. In reality, the values ​​may vary depending on the physical effort you are making or have just done or the outside temperature. Then, also based on what you have eaten and the state of mind you are experiencing, which can affect. Regarding this, the “white coat” effect has now been demonstrated. This means that often when blood pressure is measured in the hospital or at the doctor, the results are higher.

When measuring blood pressure at home, the moment you do it becomes crucial. The guidelines state that this should be done in a quiet time and 5 minutes should have passed since the last effort. Preferably best done on an empty stomach or between meals. That’s why the morning after waking up and the evening before dinner would be the two best moments. Coffee and cigarettes can also affect the result, so it’s best to avoid them.

When measuring, we prefer the sitting position, with the back well supported. The arm on which the detector is placed must be placed at heart level. It is recommended to take measurements for at least a week and make an average without counting the first two days. The average values ​​that should be obtained when measuring the pressure in the home should never exceed 135-85 mm Hg. If they are overcome, then you are in the presence of hypertension.

Recommended reading

Beware of the possible side effects of common beta-blocker drugs for hypertension, hyperthyroidism and heart failure