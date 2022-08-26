MEDICINE – Robotic surgery, a breakthrough resource to repair heart valves

Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, today the robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery offers great advantages to repair heart valves.

It is no longer like before that when one or several heart valves stopped working or were affected, the standard solution was open heart surgery.

Joe Santoro, 57, a first-grade teacher and musician, found out about eight years ago that he had a heart valve problem.

“A cardiologist told me I had fibrillation and would need a procedure, so I decided to get a second opinion,” he explained.

Referred to a medical center, he learned about the different procedures until he opted for minimally invasive robotic surgery and five days after the procedure, Joe was ready to be discharged.

Less than three weeks later, Joe returned to his regular activities and rejoined playing with his band.

It is that, according to experts, the procedure for the repair of the mitral or tricuspid valve allows a ten times magnified view of the area, produces a less trauma to the chest, smaller incisions with minimal scarring, and two to three weeks postoperative recovery.

“Our state-of-the-art robotic-supported surgical procedure is the only one offered in South Florida,” said surgeon José Navia, chairman of cardiothoracic surgery and director of the Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Center, in Westton, Fla.

Quick recovery

Robotically assisted minimally invasive heart surgery also decreases the use of painkillers and the risk of infection, causes less bleedingand the recovery process is shorter, which helps the patient to be able to return to daily and professional life faster, between two to three weeks after surgery.

During this surgery, a robot is used from a console in an operating room that provides a high-definition three-dimensional view, where controlling the robot’s slender arms mirrors its own arm and wrist movements.

Not all patients are candidates for the minimally invasive treatment of structural heart disease or valve problems, therefore an evaluation of each patient is required to find the appropriate solution.