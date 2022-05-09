Medicine, stop the limited number in universities? “Better to focus on meritocracy”

Venice, May 9, 2022 – Via the limited number to the medical faculties, it is better to focus on meritocracy. This is the message launched this morning by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Andrea Costa, speaking at an initiative promoted by the University of Pisa. “I am convinced that the limited number at the university to access the medical faculty is exceeded and that it is necessary to guarantee greater meritocracy to access university education”, said Costa speaking to the students of the University of Pisa. And Zaia replies: “Possibility of access to registration for everyone, and a large selection in the training course”. Stop the entrance tests, what is happening: The debate is open Costa: “Better to check the performance of students” Zaia: “Professionals evaluated in the field” Faculty with limited number, a big limit The parliamentary question The debate is open Costa: “Better to check student performance” Zaia: “Professionals evaluated in the field” Faculty with limited number, a big limit The parliamentary question The debate is open A topic that has become a battleground in the last two years, after the pandemic the health workers are trying hard, triggering a chain reaction that is sending many departments into crisis. This is the case of Veneto, where the governor Luca Zaia, already entered the field with a straight leg two years ago, after the Council of State had accepted the appeal of 250 students excluded from medical tests. “This pronouncement of the Undersecretary for Health is welcome – comments Zaia -, I hope that he will open more than one breach. I say this because I am a person who has always maintained that a good surgeon must be selected in the field after taking him to the operating room or that a good pediatrician must prove himself in …