Medicine students ask for free selectivity

The president of the CEEM, Luciana Nechifor.

The State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) defends that the Baccalaureate Evaluation for University Access (EBAU) be free for all medical students at the state level. This was announced by the Council at the press conference this Monday, in which it reported on the lines of action approved at its last General Assembly and the explanation of motivations and projects planned for this new period.

In addition, regarding access to Medicine, the CEEM demands a “normalization” of the notes between CCAAsome entrance exams “homogeneous” attending to the particularities of the Autonomous Communities, attending to the co-official languages ​​and allowing the choice of language. It also requires the establishment of a single national list and a system of quotas with maximum percentages defined by the State, and not by the universities.

“Thus, applicants would have to make a single application, instead of 16. In addition, a single list would give way to the incorporation of the students in Septembernot extending to subsequent months”, has specified Alex Boada BorràsVice President of External Affairs of the CEEM.

Likewise, the students advocate the establishment of a specific aptitude test to access the Medicine Degree. An issue that, as sources from the Ministry of Universities have explained to Medical Writing, The government has begun to study.

“Not only should the ability of students to study books be evaluated, but also the qualities that they will need in the future to perform the medical profession”, pointed out the president of the CEEM, Luciana Nechifor.



Positions on Specialized Health Training

In the last General Assembly, some positions related to the Specialized Health Training (FSE), “especially relevant”. In this regard, Nechifor has highlighted the role of the medical profession with regard to creation of new medical specialtieswhich “should not only be advisory”, but “also of decision”.

Regarding the appearance of new specialties, the students urge the creation of the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine, as well as Infectious. On the other hand, they consider that the duration of the medical guards should not exceed 12 hours.

New positions on Primary Care

Lastly, the Council of Medicine Students advocates that all Medicine faculties offer a subject related to Primary Care. “The medical student body considers that Primary Care competencies are not given sufficient importance throughout our curricular training,” he stated. Jesus Andicoberry LopezVice President of Territorial Organization of the CEEM.

On the other hand, he has put on the table the need to increase the number of practical hours, as well as the development of practices related to Primary Care at the rural level, “due to the lack of visibility during the race”. “We also believe that more resources, both human and material, have to be allocated,” she added.