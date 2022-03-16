Medicine students carry out internships in neighborhood schools

Medical students from the National University of Asunción (UNA) began visiting neighborhood schools to carry out their practices by checking children of different ages. This occurs within the framework of the Pediatrics I Program of the new curriculum of the career that emphasizes the prevention of children’s health.

Indeed, in order to evaluate and learn about the growth and development of healthy children in the preschool and school stages, students from the eighth semester of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at UNA were yesterday and today at the San Baltazar school in Fernando de la Mora, where they carried out physical examinations, hearing checks and a survey to measure the nutritional quality and vaccination status of the children.

Read more: Assess while playing: medical students carry out their practice with nursery children

Professor Dr. Celia Martínez de Cuéllar, professor at the Department of Pediatrics, explained that the practices are carried out in schools and colleges so that future doctors can learn about and evaluate healthy children, not only in terms of growth and development, but also in terms of the affective, emotional, behavioral part and his relationship with his immediate environment and his family.

“This is the first time that grade students go to schools to do this type of learning, where they evaluate healthy children, also valuing the importance of prevention,” he stressed.

The Pediatrics I program, of the new curriculum, is oriented so that students know the different stages and characteristics of boy and girl development, apply the recommendations and nutritional requirements of the healthy child in the different pediatric stages and know the measures of Prevention in Child Health.

Doctors Clara Vásquez and Patricia Rolón are the instructors who accompany eighth-semester students in the comprehensive evaluation of school-age children in schools. They indicated that the controls include anthropometric measurements, that is, weight and height; as well as vital signs such as heart rate, pulse, respiratory rate and blood pressure. Scholars also go through an oral health assessment and a physical hearing exam.

Also read: They ask for financial help for a woman with cancer in IPS

Likewise, the medical students fill out a questionnaire to verify the quality of the children’s nutrition, as well as the vaccination status according to the regular immunization schedule.

During their visit to the San Baltazar school, the future doctors organized a small theatrical performance with puppets, made by themselves, to teach about the importance of oral health and the necessary care to keep teeth healthy.

These evaluation days have prior authorization from the respective schools, as well as from the parents or guardians of the children, based on what is presented in the degree program of the career. All the data collected will be presented to the schools where the children were evaluated, in order to carry out a teaching process also with parents and teachers.

It may interest you: More than 2 million influenza vaccines will arrive in April