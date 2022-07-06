Medicine students from the University of Seville will also do internships in the hospitals of San Juan de Dios

07/06/2022 Updated at 6:04 p.m.



The University of Seville and the Hospitaller Order of Saint John of God have signed the collaboration agreement by which they renew the development of projects in the academic, scientific care and cultural fields.

Until now, the agreement between the two entities maintained student internships from the Faculties of Nursing in the San Juan de Dios hospitals in the province of Seville. However, after this renewal, the qualifications that will be able to carry out their internships in these hospital centers are extended, offering the possibility of being also medical students those that can be exercised in a real clinical setting.

In addition, this new agreement opens the participation to any other degree that the University of Seville teaches to carry out these practices in the different professional fields that are involved in hospital management.

The renewal of the agreement has been signed by the rector of the University, Miguel Ángel Castro, and by the director of the Territorial Unit II of the Hospitaller Order of San Juan de Dios, María José Daza, who has assured that “we are very satisfied to be able to collaborate with the University in an activity as important as that of training future doctors and nursing professionals. Our founder, Juan de Dios, was a man who revolutionized healthcare practice and the world of nursing care almost 500 years ago in Granada, not only because he dedicated himself to curing and caring for the most vulnerable people in his environment, but also because of the how he did it, putting the patient at the center of the entire process and encompassing all dimensions of the person. In this communion between science and our healthcare model, we believe that we can provide a very rich experience to students who want to start their professional practice in the San Juan de Dios hospitals».

The rector of the Hispalense emphasizes the importance of the alliance with the hospital order

For his part, the rector of the US thanked during the signing the possibility that the students of the health branch of the University of Seville «continue doing internships in the hospitals of San Juan de Dios, thus reinforcing the alliance between both institutions», and has stated that he is going to do everything possible so that «the US soon meets all the requirements that will allow the affiliated centers to continue having the same relationship with the institution».

In addition, by virtue of this new agreement, both institutions contemplate the possibility to agree on collaboration formulas in the delivery of official postgraduate courses and own teachings organized by the University of Seville.