Medicine students will do internships in Necochea

Agreement for medical students to do their compulsory internships in our city

This morning, Mayor Arturo Rojas traveled to Mar del Plata where he signed the agreement with authorities from the high school that has its headquarters in the neighboring city.

This is the first batch of graduates that is this 2022 that “will rotate in our hospitals and health centers in the five basic specialties: Surgery, Medical Clinic, Obgynecology, Primary Care and Pediatrics”, emphasized the Secretary of Health, Andrea Perestiuk.

Listen Andréa Perestiuk: Click here

Mayor Arturo Rojas signed an agreement this morning with the Superior School of Medicine of the city of Mar del Plata, from which the first graduates of the same, who will be this year, will already from next week the first practices mandatory in our city, rotating through the different health institutions of the district.

In this regard, the Secretary of Health, Andrea Perestiuk, who accompanied the community chief at the time of the signing with the director Adrián Alasino, pointed out that “this year the school will have its first graduates and through this agreement they will rotate in our hospitals and health in the five basic specialties, such as Surgery, Medical Clinic, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Primary Care and Pediatrics”.

“This agreement is something very important for the public health sector of Necochea, given that the school has more than 100 students from our city,” said the official, to add one important piece of information: “it is the initial kick of being able bring to Necochea, in the medium term, a node of the School of Medicine of Mar del Plata” which “would not only generate a scientific and student movement in our district, but also the possibility that whoever wants to study this career can do so in their city, then generating this rotation in practices and human resources, which is ultimately what is so needed in health”.

He also stressed that they are young people who “are on the eve of graduating, so they are practically doctors” and in this context “there are already five registered to start rotating in our city in the next few days, two from Necochea and three from another city. ”.

To close, he highlighted that the objective is that “after these mandatory internships they can stay to do their residency in Necochea, which will clearly depend on the specialty they choose.”