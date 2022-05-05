Medicine, the Artificial Intelligence revolution

The technology is spreading more and more also in the healthcare world. A good thing both for patients, who can thus count on more precise and effective techniques to solve health problems, and for doctors who use the new tools to carry out their difficult and delicate work. In diagnostic imaging, for example, it is theArtificial intelligence (Artificial Intelligence in the Anglo-Saxon diction).

The perspective for operators, as stated on the website of the Ministry of Health, is that of having to deal in the near future with systems capable of significantly modifying the diagnostic and therapeutic pathways and also the relationship that exists between doctor and patient. A relationship based on trust and characterized by specific moral and legal duties and rights. In short, we are one step away from a revolution in the healthcare sector.

Already today it is estimated that some of the activities performed manually by doctors can be automated. In the new document of Higher Healthcare Council (Css) entitled “Artificial intelligence systems as a diagnostic support tool” it is highlighted that technologies based on AI “They already control large diagnostic imaging equipment, standardizing acquisition protocols and drastically reducing exam acquisition times in order to improve patient compliance and comfort.” In addition, there are also algorithms “able to support the radiologist in identifying pathologies by minimizing perception errors, or to help the specialist in the characterization of lesions, with the aim of improving the diagnosis”.

But you have to be careful. Because, as we know, there is no perfection in life. If man is not without defects neither is a machine. An ungoverned development of AI carries risks. Nor is it insignificant. Just think that they can be used in systems without one scientific validation. Or there may be cases of violations of the privacy of users or, again, conditions could be created for a sort of induced discrimination of algorithms.

The use of the latter also has a potential impact oneconomy as they would guarantee lower costs for the “health” item. In this regard, explains the Sun 24 hoursas regards the Use Experts have estimated that more than $ 150 billion could be saved by 2026 if AI-enabled tools are adopted.

In other words, technology is also a useful tool in the medical field for the well-being of people but it must be governed well. Otherwise the harm could be greater than the benefits. Each step, therefore, must be carried out with the utmost attention. An international research coordinated by Humanitas in collaboration with theUniversity of Oslo and published on The Lancet Digital Health. The numbers are clear.

The use of software requires hospitals to make significant financial investments of around $ 19 per patient. It might seem like a lot. In reality, on closer inspection, the situation is different. Because the costs are high only in the initial phase. From the studio, coordinated by Alessandro Repici (director of the Humanitas Gastroenterology department and lecturer at Humanitas University) and by Cesare Hassan (lecturer at Humanitas University) it emerges that investments over 30 years bear fruit.

Not only is the money paid out for technological tools amortized but also generates savings, especially when compared to the expenses that would have been incurred for patients with colon cancera disease which is the second leading cause of cancer death in Italy.

“We wanted to understand whether the incremental increase of the diagnosis of polyps and therefore the reduction in the incidence of the disease can be associated with a significant cost reduction in patient management “ Repici said. Indeed it is. Repici himself has, in fact, highlighted that on the one hand the number of patients who develop cancer is decreasing and, consequently, costs for surgery, chemo and radiotherapy and social costs are greatly reduced; on the other hand, follow-ups are reduced.

The benefits for the community are considerable. The professor explained that not only does it offer people the guarantee of having a more accurate diagnosis but “free the waiting lists for controls by making spaces available to the community for those who are symptomatic “ . The study reports that the use of AI tools improves the identification rate of colon lesions by 44%, reducing the risk of diagnostic errors. “Therefore, the execution of screening colonoscopies with the aid of AI is associated, on the one hand, with a reduction in the incidence of colon cancers of 8.4% and on the other with an economic saving of 57 dollars. per person thanks to the reduction in therapy costs linked to greater prevention “ we read on the Humanitas website.

The outlook looks good. But the obstacles are not lacking. Because in order to use artificial intelligence tools in the best possible way in the field of health care, a certain competence and a precise one are needed training of doctors. “Although 80% of the Regions have adhered to colon cancer screening, mortality from this disease in Italy remains high. If we consider the global impact of the medical technologies introduced, the cost of AI is not so important (for an endoscopy department is around 50-60 thousand euros per year), at the same time Italy is the country with the highest number of surgical robots compared to the population, interventions that could be saved by implementing diagnoses with Ai “ finally concluded Repici.

All these data testify, according to Humanitas, the importance of continuing to invest in Artificial Intelligence. And this is what the highly specialized hospital, research center and university teaching center is doing. For years, in fact, Humanitas has been working to develop Artificial Intelligence algorithms that can help health professionals in identifying even very small polyps that would otherwise be difficult to identify. But Humanitas is also involved in the application of these tools in other contexts including hematological diseases. The goal is always the same: to guarantee the patient an ever more effective assistance and, at the same time, to promote a more sustainable healthcare.