Medicine | The Supreme requires the Community of Madrid to respect the breaks of MIR doctors – El Salto

A historic sentence for the group of medical residents in training (MIR). This is how Sheila Justo, spokesperson for the AMYTS medical union, describes the decision of the Supreme Court. The high court, in an order known yesterday, obliges the Madrid Health Service (SERMAS) to recognize 36 hours of uninterrupted rest by the 24-hour guards on Saturday and the eve of holidays, or 72 hours in a period of 14 days.

These doctors and doctors, whose work breaks have been historically violated, already have a sentence on the table that will contribute to safeguarding this right and that can be extrapolated to the entire State. “Until now, we had individual sentences and this is a historic sentence because it is a collective appeal that has had to be presented before the Supreme Court and that we have won. It can be extrapolated to all of Spain and that all residents have rest rights, not just Madrid. Because those of Madrid already won it at the time with a strike, ”explains Justo.

A strike that began in the summer of 2020, after going through the toughest moments of the pandemic in which this staff was on the front line due to the small size of the templates. A protest that ended with an agreement between the Ministry of Health and these professionals in training. An agreement that included, among other things, 36 hours of uninterrupted rest after shifts on Saturdays and holidays and an improvement in rest places so that they comply with occupational risk prevention regulations. “In the middle of the pandemic they didn’t even have clean sheets,” says Justo.

“Justice is slower and has just failed now,” explains the representative of AMYTS, who dates back to 2019, the date on which the lawsuit was filed with the Social Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid in its section six . She demands that she was dismissed by this section, for which an appeal was filed that has succeeded today.

A sentence that comes to amend an “anomalous” situation. “If you stand guard on Saturday you are going to work every day. You leave on Sunday morning and come back on Monday. Medical staff in training did not have the right to rest for two weeks in a row if you were on duty on Saturday. So, this situation has to be compensated with an uninterrupted rest of 36 hours”.

The high court supports its decision in article 37.1 and 2 of the Workers’ Statute, given the lack of regulation of weekly rest and holidays for this group. “What this sentence says is that the basic worker regulations apply to the personnel in training,” summarizes the AMYTS representative.

In this sense, the sentence recognizes that the SERMAS has violated the right to rest of this staff. “And this is just one of them, there are many more,” warns the AMYTS representative who advances more lawsuits in progress. “The time has come when the doctor does not seem like a worker, there are many rights that have been violated; most doctors are emigrating. The only alternative is to take these violations to court and we are going to do that”, she concludes.