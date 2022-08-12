Medicine. They find the reason why mental effort physically exhausts

The accumulation of toxic substances in the prefrontal cortex when the brain is subjected to intense work is responsible for the physical exhaustion that comes from doing hard mental work, according to research by a group of scientists published yesterday in the journal Current Biology.

While “influential theories” hold that “fatigue is a kind of illusion invented by the brain to get us to stop what we’re doing and move on to a more rewarding activity,” it is now believed to also be “a signal that makes us stop to work” to “preserve the integrity of the functioning of the brain”, pointed out the researcher at the Pitié-Salpêtrière University in Paris, Mathias Pessiglione.

This is the scientific explanation of why not only hard physical work exhausts, but sitting down to think hard for hours also causes tiredness.

Pessiglione and his colleagues in the study, led by Antonius Wiehler, wanted to understand what mental fatigue really is, suspecting that the reason had to do with the need to recycle toxic substances that arise from neuronal activity.

For their research, they used magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to monitor brain chemistry over the course of a working day and looked at two groups of people: those who needed to think a lot and those who had relatively easier cognitive tasks.

They saw signs of fatigue, including decreased pupil dilation, only in the group that did hard mental work. In addition, they observed that after the hard mental work, they chose to switch to actions that offered rewards in a short time and with little effort.