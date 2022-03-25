Medicine to eat, like nutrition, can defeat some diseases

In recent years, gastronomic culture has taken on an increasingly important role by virtue of the benefits that a correct diet brings to human health. And the therapeutic virtues that also make it possible to defeat a pathology are contained in a book with the evocative title “Medicine to eat” written by the doctor specialized in pathological anatomy Franco Berrino.

The man, who for years was director of the preventive and predictive medicine department of the National Cancer Institute of Milan, addresses in addition to the issues related to comfort food also the potential of a correct diet that can precisely defeat a pathology . The volume, FrancoAngeli editions, is dedicated to those who want to have some more detailed information on preventive nutrition and on the ways that help to get better by feeding in a particular way.

Nutrition can help defeat a disease

Berrino, therefore, in his latest book “The medicine to eat” tries to explain in a clear and simple way what are the reasons behind the possibility of getting better thanks to a healthy diet. According to what the former director of the National Cancer Institute of Milan asserts, the difficulties for this category of people lie in the difficulty in translating preventive and therapeutic indications relating to nutrition into practice in the kitchen. The volume is divided into two parts: it begins with the introductory theoretical section which contains a whole series of recipes, based on Mediterranean and macrobiotic cuisine, which the reader can learn to use to treat specific diseases.

And then in what can be considered a real manual some essential suggestions. Stefania Piloni, in her preface to the volume written by Franco Berrino, does not spare an evocative image since she compares food to a mousetrap. If we don’t pay attention, the spring snaps and delivers us battered to the doctor.

Gastritis, hypertension and diabetes represent some of the most common diet-related diseases. In accordance with the belief that disease is a signal sent by the body to signal some discomfort.

We must not be under the illusion that a prescription can cancel the symptoms by itself; however, turning towards a more sustainable eating style for our body undoubtedly contributes to making us stronger in the face of any eventuality.