Medicine: towards the International Seal of Quality

The World Federation of Medical Education selects the faculties of Albacete and Ciudad Real

Three representatives of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) have visited the faculties of Medicine of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) in Albacete and Ciudad Real and the General Hospital of the latter city in an initiative framed in the pilot project for the development of the International Seal of Quality in this degree. Both UCLM centers are two of the five selected by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA) throughout Spain for this purpose.

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) in Albacete and Ciudad Real have been visited by three representatives of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) and two evaluators from the National Agency for the Evaluation of Quality and Accreditation (ANECA) in a working day of the project to obtain the International Seal of Quality in the degree of Medicine.

Both UCLM centers are two of the five selected throughout Spain by ANECA together with their counterparts from the Complutense universities of Madrid, Malaga and Navarra, in an action that responds to the demand made by the conference of Spanish deans in 2019.

Essential to practice in the US

It should be noted that the international seal of quality is an essential requirement to do the specialty or practice as a doctor in the United States from 2024. Although each university can manage this accreditation individually, the body that brings together the deans defended the centralization of the process through the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation. The medical schools that obtain this seal will have passed the rigorous standard established in the WFME criteria.

ANECA began the pilot project with the five chosen medical schools throughout the country, including those of the UCLM in Albacete and Ciudad Real, which have received Dr. Farida Nurmanbetova, from the National University of Medicine of Kazakhstan; Professor Lois Nora, Dean Emeritus of Northeast Ohio Medical University, in the United States; and Professor Mitra Amini, from the Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, in Iran. They have also received two ANECA evaluators: Professor Juana Sendra, from the Polytechnic University of Madrid; and Professor Javier Rainer, from the International University of La Rioja.

The vice-chancellors of Quality and Accreditation and of Health Sciences, José Manuel Chicharro Higueras and Alino Martínez Marcos, respectively, accompanied the delegations of the WFME and ANECA during this day in which they visited and evaluated in detail the Faculties of Medicine of Albacete and Ciudad Real, the experimental spaces and the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real.