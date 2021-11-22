Medicine: Trieste University, avant-garde simulator in Europe – Chronicle

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 19 NOV – It consists of 4 simulation rooms connected by 3 control rooms, is equipped with four life-size mannequins (two adult models and two for the pediatric age) that perfectly mimic the functioning and the reactions of the human body to medical, surgical and pharmacological interventions, a digital anatomical table for virtual autopsies, an advanced simulation device for ultrasound scans and two others for cardio pulmonary auscultation. It is the avant-garde Center for Medical Simulation and Advanced Training (CSMAA) of the University of Trieste, which is a candidate to become a reference in the sector for central and southern Europe. The Center, inaugurated today, is set up in a building of 400 square meters, designed and built in the area of ​​the Cattinara Hospital in Trieste, with funding of over 1,500,000 Euros from the MUR, awarded in 2016 for the Excellence of the Department of Sciences Mediche and the agreement signed with ASUGI (Giuliano Isontina University Healthcare Company). The center is equipped with a latest generation Learning Space CAE system that allows you to record simulation sessions and review them in streaming or debriefing, as well as the ability to save students’ performances and monitor their progress over time. It is also possible to create the so-called “Voice of God”, that is the diffusion in the various laboratories of the voice of the instructors who, from the control rooms, will be able to guide the students.



“The purpose of the center, with excellent training, is to further improve the quality of care, reduce clinical risk and increase the safety of patients and professionals – said the rector of the University of Trieste Roberto Di Lenarda – the CSMAA puts us at the level of the major medical training centers and makes regional and Trieste research even more attractive at an international level “. (HANDLE).

