Medicine UCN initiates self-assessment process with a view to its accreditation « UCN news a day – Universidad Católica del Norte

The members of the self-assessment commissions expect to present their results in the middle of next year.

Seeking to visualize the achievements and paths for improvement in the training of future health professionals in our region, last Wednesday, August 10, a milestone was experienced in the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad Católica del Norte: for the first time, held a ceremony to start the Self-Assessment Process of the Medicine Career.

With a view to the mandatory Accreditation process that must be carried out by all Medicine careers in our country, the activity summoned university authorities, teachers, students, career coordinators, graduates, representatives of Clinical Fields and support staff to the Academy.

ACCREDITATION PROCESS

Law 20,129 on Quality Assurance in Higher Education establishes the bases for the process of Institutional Accreditation and careers such as Medicine, and the National Accreditation Commission (CNA) is the public entity responsible for its correct compliance.

The objective? Establish mechanisms for continuous improvement of the training processes of the different Higher Education institutions.

As stated by Dr. Rodrigo Alda Varas, Rector of the Universidad Católica del Norte, “from this perspective of quality – and of the processes and results that these processes produce – the call is very important because the analysis that must be done is community. In this sense, quality has some attributes that I think are relevant to highlight: it must be full, permanent, proprietary and progressive, because we hope that we will improve things over time, to satisfy all stakeholders and, especially, of the students who have decided to train with us”, he indicated.

For her part, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Giselle Myer Morales, expressed, “Today we invite you to be protagonists of this historic process for our career. The participation and commitment of each one of you will be key to show the advances of our Medicine career during the last years. Your vision and opinion will be the guide to continue improving and to achieve the dream that moves us every day: to be leaders in the training of health professionals and trainers of excellent doctors, whose vocation and contribution is evidence of our commitment to excellence.

Accredited by CNA Chile, for a period of 5 years, from December 7, 2018 to December 7, 2023, the Medicine career expects to present the results of its self-assessment process in mid-2023.

In this context, the process stands as a reflection on improvement processes. As expressed by Dr. Soledad Armijo, head of the Medicine School, “self-assessment is a process of reflection, and remember that when we reflect, what we do is leave our backpack, think about things and say what we are wearing, what things are good, which ones we are going to maintain or make shine and those things that we have weak we have to find to work on one or two. And strategically, we are going to commit to making them change, because no one leaves the self-assessment process without the gain of being able to improve something. The meaning is not number, it is not the years, the meaning is that this curriculum has to be more, for you, for you and with you”.

LET’S GO FOR MORE!

Teachers, students, authorities, employers, graduates, and academy support staff will play a fundamental role in accounting for the progress made in recent years.

And this time, the slogan will be “Let’s go for more”, a phrase that seeks to highlight the progress made, but also highlight that the improvements are part of a permanent process that involves all members of the community of the Faculty of Medicine.

“In order to draw good conclusions, it is very important to have everyone’s view, and that view requires two simple things: that everyone or almost everyone participates and that those who participate are sufficiently informed of what is happening, of what we have done, of what where we are, where we are going. And, based on the numbers that I have been getting to know, on the strength and professional quality of the work team, on the integration of all levels: students, teachers, support staff for the Academy, I have the absolute conviction that that this process that we are beginning is going to mean going for more”, highlighted Dr. Gustavo Bresky Ruiz, who chairs the self-assessment commissions of the Medicine career.

The activity was valued for convening representatives of all levels and as an instance to highlight the importance of the process.

Meanwhile, students were grateful to be part of the call, as expressed by Sergio Rubina Andrade, president of the Center for Medical Students, “the invitation received by our team is pleasant since it invites us to be more, to be part of this beautiful project, since it is the first time that we witness this process. It is important to dimension the immense work that it represents and that many times the student body is unaware of. In addition, one of the pillars as president of the Student Center is Accreditation, so we are willing to work with the Faculty and with Dr. Bresky”.

Since its creation in 2003, the Medicine course at Universidad Católica del Norte has been a promoter of innovative ideas and cutting-edge initiatives, training professionals of excellence who stand out in their professional and work environments.