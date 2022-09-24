Medicine UdeC will hold the ninth international postgraduate course focused on Neonatology

Between September 29 and October 1 In the near future, the Penquista campus of the University of Concepción (UdeC) will once again host the “International Postgraduate Course: Advances in Neonatal Pediatrics”. It is an activity that you carry out ninth version and that it is organized through the Department of Pediatrics and the Continuing Education Unit of the Faculty of Medicine of the university, in whose Ivar Hermansen auditorium the meeting will take place.

The doctor Aldo Bancalari, Pediatric neonatologist and bronchopulmonary doctor and director of the Department of Pediatrics, is the one who directs the event on which he highlights that “It is the first International Neonatology course that has been held in the country for more than three years, with nine guest professors, seven of them from abroad, which is a huge effort and they have graciously agreed.”.

international course

This course had initially been scheduled to take place in April 2020, which was prevented by the emergency and restrictions caused by the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the conditions and possibility of resuming the instance being this year. “Fortunately, all the teachers who were scheduled for this course that was paused were able to come and it is a very curious matter, considering that in Europe, the United States and Canada these instances have already been reactivated.”.

And it is that Outstanding professionals, academics and researchers from Chile and also from the United States, Spain, Italy and Argentina will be in charge of giving life to the different presentationsinstances that consider this international course whose development will focus on addressing issues related to respiratory, neurological, infectious and nutritional problems presented by neonatal patients (newly born). In this way, based on national and international experiences and the evidence generated, the course seeks to integrate and cover all relevant aspects of neonatology.

Covid-19, caused by the agent Sars-CoV-2, will not be left out of the academic event that was interrupted by the health crisis caused by the pandemic disease, whose infection has affected people of all ages and stages of life, such as are pregnant women and babies. Thus, the course incorporates two conferences specifically focused on this phenomenon: “Effects of Sars-CoV-2 during pregnancy” and “Risk of vertical transmission of Sars-CoV-2 in the newborn”.

Thus, the course is aimed at professionals in pediatrics, neonatology, nursing, midwifery, kinesiology and also fellowship residents and other health professionals who work in the neonatal area.

exponents

As for the international guests, Dr. Edward Bancalari, director of the Division of Neonatology at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital; and from the same institution will be Dr. Teresa del Moral; the doctor Shahab Noori, Director of Clinical Research and the Division of Neonatology at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; and the doctor Ganesh Konduri; director of the Division of Neonatology at Children’s Wisconsin Clinics. They will also expose the doctor Alfredo Garcia-Alix, from the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Barcelona in Spain; the doctor Nestor Vain, director of the Neonatology Service of the Sanatorio de la Trinidad in Buenos Aires, Argentina; and the doctor Paolo Manzonidirector of the Pediatric Service and the Maternal and Child Department of the Ponderano Hospital in Italy.

From Chile Dr. Ivonne D’apremont, president of the Monitoring Committee of the Chilean Society of Pediatrics and researcher at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile; and the doctor George Torres, coordinator of the Neonatology Scholarship of the University of Chile. In addition, Dr. Aldo Bancalari.

The course will have a hybrid model and to find out about registration you should write to educamed@udec.cl or call (41)2204483.

The full program is available at this link.