Medicine UNA: Students on alert before the possible return of the Ibarrola family

The Faculty of Medical Sciences Student Center (MCF) of the National University of Asuncion (UNA) is against a possible reinstatement of the doctors Jaime Ibarrola Y Emiliano Ibarrola in their teaching positions within this house of studies. As they commented, this could materialize tomorrow, in the session of the Board of Directors of the FCM-ONE, because there would be enough votes of teaching and non-teaching representatives.

“The teachers’ argument for their return is that they justify the millionaire salaries they earn without working,” they denounced from the student body. According to payroll of officials of the FCM-UNAas of March 2022, Jaime Ibarrolla appears with a remuneration of G. 28,160,000 per month. Within this amount there is a bonus for unhealthiness of G. 510,000.

In the case of Emiliano Ibarrola, his total remuneration is G. 15,510,000. Within this salary there are also 510,000 gratification for unhealthiness. Brothers Jaime and Emiliano were summarized in November 2015 for a series of irregularities committed as teachers and directors of the Faculty of Medicine.

In March 2016 the doctors were acquittedbut found irregularities in the execution of summary. All was canceled and the summary returned to beginbut the case ended up going to Court of AuditorsSecond Chamber, where it was frozen after a decision was issued caution from not innovate for the doctors. While the process is stopped, doctors get paid without working.

The legal adviser of the UNA, nelson echuricommented that if there is a court order to interrupt the course of an administrative investigation, it does not prescribe because the deadlines for completion are suspended.

“Us we are very respectful of what the audit courts dictate so that they review the resolutions within the National University of Asunción, because if there is a precautionary measure ordered within the contentious-administrative sphere, then we necessarily give rise to that request, because we cannot discuss what a Judge may determine within a trial,” Echauri said.

Gustavo Rodriguez Andersen, another of the summary, at the time was denounced for mistreatment and even sexual harassment. According to the form for March this year, receives G. 25,210,000 monthly. He has titles of head professor and assistant professor. He also collects the unhealthy bonus.

Students demand that the summary be completed at once

One of the representatives of the Center for Medical Students, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals, stated that they are against the reinstatement of doctors as teachers. They demand that the summary that weighs on both defendants be completed once and for all. They indicated that There are complaints of corruption, irregular management of items, movement of personnel and rigged bidsso the FCM must require the Justice to lift the measure and continue the process.

Through a general plenary of students held this afternoon, it was requested that the student representatives before the Board of Directors vote against a possible reinsertion of the Ibarrolas. Members of the FCM student center stated that the return of the summaries would be given for initiative of the doctors Osmar Cuenca and Fabrizio Frutosdean and vice of the house of studies.

We tried to contact the dean of the FCM, but he did not answer calls or messages.

At the student level, if the return of doctors Jaime and Emiliano Ibarrola is accepted, strike and other measures of force are not ruled out.

The session of Board of Directors of the FCM-UNA would start at 07:30 tomorrowThursday May 12, and the discussion on the subject of the summary and their reincorporation, would begin at approximately 09:00.