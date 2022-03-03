Medicine-UNA will develop mixed classes in this semester due to pandemic

The academic director of the Faculty of Medical Sciences from the National University of Asuncion (UNA), Andrew Szwakoinformed that the classes in this house of studies will be mixed during this semester.

As he said, the theoretical subjects will be developed through the virtual system, while the practical classes will be face-to-face.

“All the practices were already determined to be face-to-face, only the theoretical classes will be virtual and that is maintained – for now – for this semester that we are in now,” he said.

Total presence, from the next semester

He added that the intention is that the classes of the second semester be totally face-to-face, as long as a contrary resolution is not issued from the regulatory institutions of the Government.

Szwako explained that the current resolution of the National Council for Higher Education (CONES) enables the mixed system and in institutions with health capacity, fully face-to-face classes.

In this sense, the academic director indicated that in the branch of Santa Rosa del Aguaraydepartment of San Pedro, of the FCM, a system of theoretical-face-to-face classes will be applied, considering the difficulty with internet connectivity in the area and that there are few students in the career, so there will be no crowding in the classroom.

Since last February 23, Decree No. 6563, which established anticovid health measures for the sector, has been without effect. gastronomic, events, wakes, prisons, as well as schools and universities. From the Cones they announced that the various peculiarities of educational institutions will be taken into account to establish new provisions.