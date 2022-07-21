Medicine UPNA | Navarra Suma says that the UPNA Health Sciences building can increase costs fivefold

Navarra Suma has warned that the cost of construction of the new UPNA Health Sciences building “can multiply the investment by five initially planned, going from 6.6 million to 33 million euros”.

In addition, he has criticized the “delay of more than 18 months” at the beginning of its construction, “being the students of said Degree the main affected, not having these new facilities yet, when in September the 4th course of the Medicine Degree“.

The coalition has referred to these two issues in a statement after the approval by the Government of Navarra of a new budget increase for the construction of the new building.

Thus, the NA+ spokesperson at the University, Innovation and Digital Transformation Commission, Angel Ansahas pointed out that “in the study carried out by the UPNA in July 2018 on the feasibility for the implementation of the Degree in Medicine at the UPNA, in the scenario of construction of new spaces and provision of necessary equipment for 60 new students, was raised an investment of €6,684,997 only for the construction of the building, to which another 3 would have to be added million in equipment“.

Likewise, he recalled that in April 2021 the agreement was signed with the UPNA for its construction, “with a planned investment of 34.9 million eurosof which 30 were destined for the construction of the building”, “without giving the appropriate explanations about the budget increase”.

Now, he indicated, “the Government of Navarra has approved a increase of 3,000,376.72 euros more to put the works out to tender again, after the contest called in January 2022 has been declared void”.

The NA+ parliamentarian highlighted that in the debate on the Reactivate Navarra Plan, in August 2020, a resolution was approved urging the regional government to “start construction work on the new Medicine building during the first quarter of 2021 “.

“The management that the Government of Navarra is carrying out and, in particular, the Department of University, Innovation and Digital Transformation in this matter is disastrous, not only because of the continuous increases in costs and the lack of information about them, but also because it has More than a year and a half have passed since the date set and the construction has not even been put out to tender”, he concluded.