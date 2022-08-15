Medicine uses glycerin for the preservation of corpses

Jimmy Arias, together with a group of classmates from the Anatomy class, holds the hand of a corpse, rotates the wrist and then flexes the joint of an elbow, a knee and a foot.

Although the body is more than three months old, it does not show cadaverous rigidity or a bad smell. This is due to a process called Glycerinization to which it has been submitted in the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Guayaquil, in order to preserve it and fix it so that it serves as a practice instrument for its students.

The use of glycerin and other components such as water, phenol and preservatives, now it replaces the classic formalin, which has been considered a substance harmful to the environment and which, according to studies carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO), could be carcinogenic.

The new formula (Glycerinization) is injected into the corpse to maintain the flexibility of muscles, tendons, veins, nerves and arteries.

“This change of conservation of the corpses came as a need to improve the training conditions of the students and the quality of the resources to learn. It allows students to deepen the theoretical knowledge received, through exploration and practice with real models”, explains Rafael Coello, professor of Human Anatomy at the faculty and promoter of the use of this innovative technique.

The professor and researcher points out that one of the main advantage of the use of the glycerin solution is that the bodies maintain their natural characteristics such as the flexibility of the joints. “Each organ of the body is kept in its place, where it should be, for better identification by students. With these you can do technical procedures for learning. It even allows inert bodies to be subjected to surgical procedures”, he emphasizes.

The objective of this innovative work is that Medicine students have a real approach to the human body and are prepared for their professional life. Rafael Coello, promoter of the use of the Glycerinization technique

Until less than five years ago, the corpses destined for the University of Guayaquil for the teaching of its students of the Medicine careers they lasted about twelve months preserved with formalin; that is, they ended the school year broken down due to handling and with disorganized pieces that made it difficult to identify the elements.

Anatomy is one of the basic subjects for our entire career and it is very important to be able to count on these tools that provide us with better learning and without risk. Brenda Segura, student at the Faculty of Medicine



“Now, bodies treated with glycerin can perennialize in timewith an average of 15 years”, recognizes Francisco Hernández, dean of the faculty.

But so that the technique does not fail, one must be careful in the selection of the bodies that are delivered by the Clemency Foundation, according to an agreement signed with the alma mater.

These must arrive with few traumas, no bone fractures, no kidney or liver pathologies and they must be of recent death to guarantee a correct circulation to vessels through the torrent, to which the substance arrives after being introduced into the body through the femoral artery, using a special device for that part of the procedure.

In the anatomy lab, Arias and his companions, with their light blue aprons, gloves and masks on, open the buckets where two bodies and several bones are found that are submerged in the aforementioned solution. And with great care they place a corpse on a metal stretcher and proceed to check various organs such as the lungs, the heart, the stomach and the intestines.

LegalThe Organic Law of Health establishes that unclaimed corpses will be handed over to the faculties of medical sciences or will be buried.



The students are not afraid to directly manipulate the bodies, since these they are no longer dangerous after the change of substance that is used for conservation.

“Glycerin allows us to better identify the elements of the anatomical pieces. And this, in turn, promotes our learning because it provides a more precise study of the human body and with fewer risks”, mentions the student Brenda Segura, during the Anatomy practices, which is one of the basic subjects for the entire career.

As taught by her teachers, she knows that using solutions with formalin has caused adverse health effects human as headaches, drowsiness, dry skin and irritation of the eyes and pharynx.

And even though the university no longer uses itis still valid for funeral purposes.