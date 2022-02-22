Medina Spirit and John Velázquez are snatched victory in the Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit was stripped today, Monday, of the victory in the kentucky derby from last year and Mandaloun was declared the winner following a decision by the state racing stewards.

Medina Spirit, now deceased, tested positive after the race last May for a steroid, betamethasone, which is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day.

The specimen was ridden in the Derby by the Puerto Rican rider John Velazquez. For Velázquez, it had been his fourth Kentucky Derby victory.

Medina Spirit beat Mandaloun by half a length, giving trainer Bob Baffert his seventh victory in the first jewel of the Triple Crown of American horse racing. Baffert was subsequently given a two-year suspension by Churchill Downs due to the positive.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s decision means the Medina Spirit is the second Thoroughbred to be disqualified for a banned substance in the Derby’s 146-year history. The first was Dancer’s Image in 1968 and Forward Pass ended up the winner. The only other horse disqualified was Maximum Security in 2019 for an interference penalty.

Following the announcement, Churchill Downs racetrack proclaimed Mandaloun the Kentucky Derby champion, congratulating owner and breeder Juddmonte Farms, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux. Cox becomes the first Louisville native to win the sport’s most famous race and Mandaloun’s owner will receive the $1.8 million championship purse.

“We look forward to honoring Mandaloun at a future date and in a manner appropriate to this rare distinction,” the statement added.

Race stewards Monday also suspended Baffert for 90 days and fined him $7,500. They made the decision after a hearing on February 14, which was closed to the public and the press.

Medina Spirit collapsed and died Dec. 6 of cardiac arrest after training at Santa Anita, less than a month after he won his second Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar.