Medina Spirit posthumously loses the Kentucky Derby title it won under John Velázquez

The equestrian authorities of Kentucky determined this Monday to withdraw the title of winner of the kentucky derby from 2021 to the horse medina spiritwhich would affect the fourth victory in that test of his rider, the Puerto Rican John Velazquez.

Medina Spirit passed away unexpectedly in 2021, during training.

The authorities also determined to suspend Medina Spirit’s trainer, the famous Bob Baffert, for 90 days.

Velázquez was not part of the investigation by the Kentucky authorities because the riders do not take part in the care of the horses.

In a statement released Monday by the Kentucky Horseracing Commission, the authorities determined the punishment based on the laboratory tests received and confirmed that reveal the presence of the drug betamethasone in the animal’s blood. According to the statement, the presence of the drug was discovered three other times in jurisdictions where Medina Spirit ran.

Medina Spirit disqualified from 2021 Kentucky Derby win. Bob Baffert suspended until after this years Kentucky Derby. 90 days, March 8, 2022 through June 5, 2022 (inclusive) and fined seven thousand five hundred ($7,500)#horseracing #GulfstreamPark#Aqueduct #santaanitapark pic.twitter.com/xYorvH5V1a — JackPotKim (@jackkim36) February 21, 2022

The disqualification of Medina Spirit means that Velázquez also loses the title. The outstanding Puerto Rican jockey had won the fourth Kentucky Derby of his career with Medina Spirit, already recognized with an exaltation to the Equestrian Hall of Fame. He has immaculate records for his Derby wins in 2011, 2017 and 2020.

The Derby victory would now be reassigned to Mandaloun, who came in second behind Medina Spirit. Mandaloun is trained by Brad Cox and was ridden by Frenchman Florent Geroux.

Velázquez loses about $186,000 due to the decision

Medina Spirit’s owners will not receive the $1.86 million ball he won in the race. 10 percent was to be paid to the Puerto Rican rider.

Velázquez loses more with Baffert’s suspension, which begins in March and ends in June of the 90-day sentence imposed by Kentucky. The extension of that punishment at Kentucky for Baffert prevents the trainer from fielding horses in the next Kentucky Derby, which takes place in May.

Baffert’s absence in Kentucky means that Velázquez will have to look for new horses for the next Kentucky Derby because the Puerto Rican jockey moved his business to California and was regularly riding Baffert’s horses there, who is based at the Santa Anita racetrack in California.