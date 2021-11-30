Mediobanca and large families and families (from Berlusconi to Doria) invest in the cosmetic center Hsa- Corriere.it

T.All sold out to take part in the journey towards the creation of an Italian cosmetics center. In the control room The Equity Club (Tec), the club deal launched four years ago by Mediobanca private banking which this time aims to support the new growth phase of Hsa, acronym for Hair styling applications, the company that from its plants of Varese produces products, especially professional ones, for hair and skin care.

Stefano Zanzi It was founded by the family of Stefano Zanzi, the second-generation Lombard entrepreneur with revenues of about 40 million, over 90% abroad with more than 300 customers, big names in cosmetics who draw on the national industry to create their products. Now Zanzi has designed a new path that will lead to the birth of an Italian cosmetics hub that the entrepreneur wants to expand to make-up and perfumery.



The families Tec believes that according to its well-established formula to support Italian excellence in its growth path, it has invited the large assets of industrial families to participate in the investment. By cashing out subscriptions of 50% higher than the offer. The dynasties of Branca, Doria, Marzotto, Veronesi and Renzo Rosso, the Diesel entrepreneur, joined together on the journey. All committed alongside Mediobanca to act as a glue between private capital and the real economy.

Investments Tec and families will invest around 30 million to rise to 60%. Thus signing the first operation that brings the Piazzetta Cuccia club deal to the majority of a national company. And confirming that the large assets of industrial families continue to support the unlisted excellence of Made in Italy. Zanzi, with his brother Davide, will have 40% of the cosmetics company and will maintain its operational leadership.

The cosmetics market In Varese the ambitions are great. But they start from a solid picture, given that the possibilities for growth are wide. In the hair coloring sector alone, to give just one example, the large international cosmetics groups buy 95% of their products in Italy that sell their brands. And Hsa already has important customers in Europe such as the French Gnrique and the British Fudge. But Hsa also owns three own brands for hair care (Eslabondexx, Nouvelle, Silky) and one for skin care (Guudcure).

The research activity The driving force for growth will come from research, which up to now has been a driving force for growth with annual investments between 7 and 8% of turnover. indispensable for attracting new international customers, it has always been our strong point. We have a proprietary portfolio of over 4,000 formulations, says Zanzi, whose company, of which he is a shareholder alongside his brother Davide, grinds a profitability of around 20% per year. But the biggest project – the one that convinced Tec and the families – comes now, thanks also to the support of new investors who will bring capital to support the plan but also skills.

Shopping We would like to build a pole of excellence in beauty, also through acquisitions in sectors close to ours. Italy is a market animated by high-quality companies that do research and invest. But afflicted with dwarfism – observes Zanzi -, the idea of ​​aggregating other companies. With the aim of doubling revenues and then reaching 100 million in revenues within four years. it is precisely this search for a larger dimension that has convinced Tec and families to invest their liquidity, ready to inject new resources for the shopping phase that will lead to the new beauty center.

The aggregations There is still no reality that makes the entire offer available to customers, says the entrepreneur who looks to synergies, economies of scale, even stronger investments in research and an increase in skills that could arise from an integrated platform. Then there are the new markets, such as China where the hair coloring sector is booming, adds Zanzi.

Berlusconoi, Branca, De ‘Longhi & c Tec thus achieved the sixth investment – with a total commitment of 340 million – through the club deal formula. An architecture launched in 2017 and which had received the support of about eighty Italian entrepreneurial dynasties and 500 million available. Names like Berlusconi, Branca, Delonghi, Sergio Domp, Lucchini, Rosso, Marzotto, Tadolini.

The driving force of private banking For Tec, led by CEO Roberto Ferraresi, the new adventure is therefore looming, after the one in Jakala, an investment that is partially enhanced but in which Tec has reinvested (it has 9%) and Philogen, already abandoned. Then there are La Bottega dell’bergo and Linkotec, now Hsa. At his side Angelo Vigan, head of Mediobanca’s Private Banking, here in the role of liaison between the capital of wealthy clients in search of long-term returns and smaller but virtuous companies, even in times of high volatility, which want to increase their size.

