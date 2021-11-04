Mediobanca: Enel confirms itself as the queen of revenues, Intesa overtakes Unicredit

(Teleborsa) – The Italian business systemto close the year in a decisive recovery: if in 2020, impacted by the pandemic, all industrial and service companies recorded a decrease in turnover of 11.7%, 2021 will close with an increase of 8% about and a further + 6.5% in 2022. That’s how muchin its annual report on the main Italian companies according to which, in addition to the potential represented by thethe manufacturing sector will benefit from the recovery in export demand in key markets.

The world economy is estimated to have recovered by 5.9% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022; Italian GDP would grow more than the euro area average: + 5.8% in 2021 (+0.9 percentage points more than the July estimates) and + 4.2% in 2022. These forecasts, underlines the Area Mediobanca studies are still characterized by a high degree of uncertainty, as they depend on various variables such as the evolution of the pandemic, the vaccination plan and the ability to effectively use PNRR resources. The hopes of economic recovery also hang on the tensions on the prices of energy, gas and oil and the rise in the prices of raw materials due to their scarce availability. The knot of raw materials is assumed to be of a temporary nature, but there is the rrisk that for some sectors it can also become structural.

The first five positions in the 2020 ranking of Mediobanca Research Area on the main Italian companies remained unchanged, with Is in the queen of revenues. Italpreziosi, Eurospin Italia, Fincantieri and Lidl Italia enter the Top 20 of industry turnover, where only six companies are manufacturing.

In detail, Is in the on the top step of the podium, is confirmed for the second consecutive year the first Italian industrial groupor, closing 2020 with revenues equal to 62.6 billion. In second position Eni which blames the drop in the price of crude oil and decreases its turnover by 37.1% to 44 billion. GSE is firmly third with sales of 26.3 billion, ahead of FCA Italy (the main industrial entity of the Fiat group in our country) which with 20 billion in revenues (-18.1%) remains in fourth position. Telecom Italia follows, losing 6.4% on a like-for-like basis to 15.6 billion. Leonardo rose to sixth from seventh with 13.4 billion (-2.7%), managing to contain the effects of the pandemic thanks to the acquisition of orders in the military and government sectors that offset the reduction in demand in the civilian sector. Ferrovie dello Stato is in seventh position (10.5 billion, -12.3%).

The 2020 ranking of the Mediobanca Research Area sees the overtaking of Intesa Sanpaolo on Unicredit, thanks to the acquisition of Ubi. According to the annual report on the main Italian companies, based on total tangible assets, the ranking of the top 20 Italian banks shows, in fact, the institute led by Carlo Messina (994.3 billion) in first place, followed by UniCredit (929, 3 billion), the return to the ranking of Carige (post extraordinary administration), the entry for the first time of the Banca del Mezzogiorno – Mediocredito Centrale (following the acquisition of the Banca Popolare di Bari group) and the exit of the UBI group for the Intesa operation.

Overall, the tangible assets of Italian institutions amount to 2,709 billion (+ 3% on 2019). On the podium, bronze medal, in third place, we find CDP (410.3 billion); from fourth to tenth place there are no ranking changes with the presence of Banco BPM (182.5 billion), MPS (150.2 billion), Bnl (95.7 billion), Bper (92.3 billion), Mediobanca ( 78.1 billion), Cre’dit Agricole Italia (74.8 billion) and Banca Mediolanum (58.8 billion).

(Teleborsa) 03-11-2021 16:35