Mediso acquires nuclear medicine provider Bartec Technologies

FARNBOROUGH, England, and BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mediso Ltd today announced the acquisition of Bartec Technologies Ltd, a UK-based company specializing in the supply, installation and support of nuclear medicine and imaging equipment and accessories. molecular. The acquisition strengthens Mediso’s market position in the UK and Ireland. Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, based in budapestis a dynamic supplier of nuclear medicine equipment and state-of-the-art hybrid imaging equipment to healthcare and medical research institutions around the world.

In the UK, Bartec has been synonymous with Mediso products for 18 years, proof of a successful partnership. With a thirty-year history of supplying and servicing the human health, veterinary and research industries, Bartec offers unique expertise and experience in the medical imaging industry.

Mediso has taken the step of having direct subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, Australia and Poland. Following this pattern, Mediso has negotiated the acquisition of Bartec from the LabLogic Group.

Istvan BagameryManaging Director of Mediso, commented: “The UK has always been regarded as one of the most important markets for Mediso, both in the clinical and pre-clinical business. We have successfully developed and maintained a significant facility base in close collaboration with Bartec for the last two decades. The acquisition of Bartec strengthens our local presence, allowing us to establish even closer relationships with our current and potential clients, and paves the way for establishing new synergistic and strategic alliances with our key partners in the region.”

Some product lines previously handled by Bartec will be transferred to Southern Scientific, a LabLogic group company, to allow Bartec to focus more on Mediso applications, sales and support, while continuing the core business operation. John ClaphamPresident of LabLogic and CEO of Bartec, commented: “I have really enjoyed working at Bartec, they are a great team that serve customers very well. However, a direct link with the manufacturer will allow the company to go further, as LabLogic has checked with its subsidiary in France.”

Bartec will continue to be a trusted supplier of NMI products with its experienced operational team within the Mediso group, and Bartec customers will be able to continue to communicate through existing channels. The company will also focus on facilitating the creation and maintenance of strategic partnerships with key collaboration partners in the region.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806098/Mediso_Logo.jpg