Mediterranean Clinic, the program of free visits and meetings

There Mediterranea clinic in Naples takes part in the national initiative “(H) Open week, on women’s health”, from 20 to 26 April 2022, promoted by the Onda Foundation, the National Observatory on women’s and gender health. On the occasion of the National Women’s Health Day, which is celebrated on April 22, it guarantees free specialist visits in cardiology, gynecology and obstetrics, senology, nutrition, pulmonology, orthopedics, regenerative medicine in dermatology and gynecology, aesthetic medicine and general surgery. In the calendar proposed by the structure in via Orazio 2, also meetings and conferences open to the public and informative videos published on Fb and on the clinic’s website.

MORE INFORMATION

It starts on April 20 at 12, in the Zannini Room, with the meeting on the theme “Heart attack in women: causes and prevention.” With cardiologists Mariangela Mosca and Simona Dell ‘Aversana and nutritionist Margherita Grimaldi: participants will be given a coupon for a free visit. On April 21, at 1.30 pm, in the Zannini room (reservations required), the conference “Violence against women and its signs.” With the curator of the book “Love without bruises”, the lawyer Manuela Palombi, the lawyer Alessia Aprea and, exceptionally, a victim of abuse called to tell her story.

Also on the 21st, at 3:30 pm, through the Zoom platform, we talk about “Don’t send your heart up in smoke: trash your cigarette, even the electronics”. With cardiologists Mariangela Mosca and Simona Dell ‘Aversana. Still in attendance (booking required), on April 26, at 10, focus on regenerative medicine in gynecology, the heart surgeon and president of the Italian Society of Regenerative Medicine and Surgery, Eugenio Caradonna, and the gynecologist Gabriella Vullo were present. 21 doctors from the Neapolitan structure for 9 specializations took part in the initiative: the gynecologists Anna Chiara Vicidomini, Maddalena Cipolletta and Gabriella Vullo, the breast specialist, Guglielmo Thomas, the nutritionist, Margherita Grimaldi, the pulmonologist, Bruno del Prato, the orthopedists, Roberto De Filippis and Massimiliano Amato, the midwife, Giuseppina Tarantino, the cardiologists, Guido Riviezzo, Mario Cannavale, the heart surgeons Ahmed Desoky and Annarita Iavazzo, the general surgeon Cecilia Ponzano, Elisa Vanacore (aesthetic medicine). To make an appointment and get more information, you can call the call center 0817259222 or write to callcenter@clinicamediterranea.it