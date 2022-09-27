Mediterranean Epic Team Combat, two teams with the elite of MTB facing each other

The MAESTRAT MTB Gran Tour will be the scene of a unique competition. From the arrival of a new format in which two teams will compete against each other. Publicom Sport Events, the company responsible for events such as the successful Mediterranean Epic or the Mediterranean Epic Gran Fondo road race, has devised a new competition format that seeks to show everything that the MAESTRAT MTB Gran Tour routes offer and spread the word about how spectacular it can be. be a direct duel MTB competition.

2 teams of 3 bikers will fight for victory in a head-to-head duel

The playing field of the Mediterranean Epic Team Combat will be the 150 km (and nearly 3,000 meters of positive elevation gain) of paths and tracks that make up the route network of the MAESTRAT MTB Gran Tour. A route that is divided into 9 stages and that runs through the interior of Castellón, passing through the towns of Sant Mateu, Cervera del Maestre, Calig, Sant Jordi, La Jana, Traiguera, Canet lo Roig, Rosell, Xert and Tirig. All of them have a common denominator: preserve the charm of the inland towns and the orography full of mountains characteristic of Castellón, but one step away from the coast.

The Mediterranean Epic Team Combat will feature two teams of 3 bikers each, 2 men and 1 woman. There is no pre-established order for the relays of each team and they will be the ones who must establish an action plan and adapt the relays to the terrain and the characteristics of each biker. Before the test they will not have any additional information about the layout and how the 3 sections in which the MAESTRAT MTB Gran Tour route will be divided will be. Only in the meeting prior to the start will they have this information, with just enough time to decide who will do each of the 3 sections that the route will have.