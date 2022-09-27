Entertainment

Mediterranean Epic Team Combat, two teams with the elite of MTB facing each other

Photo of James James6 hours ago
The MAESTRAT MTB Gran Tour will be the scene of this duel

The MAESTRAT MTB Gran Tour will be the scene of a unique competition. From the arrival of a new format in which two teams will compete against each other. Publicom Sport Events, the company responsible for events such as the successful Mediterranean Epic or the Mediterranean Epic Gran Fondo road race, has devised a new competition format that seeks to show everything that the MAESTRAT MTB Gran Tour routes offer and spread the word about how spectacular it can be. be a direct duel MTB competition.