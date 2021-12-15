medium bob and bangs for Billie Eilish

“Did you miss me?” He writes Billie Eilish on Instagram next to the selfie featuring hers new hair look. With his languid pale blue eyes (defined by his fans) in the foreground Ocean eyes), the singer and style icon closed the blonde parenthesis to Marilyin Monroe and went back to origins: Billie Eilish today sfashion a new haircut, an artfully pulled bob, combined with maxi fringe and personalized by an original dark chocolate color. Perfect for highlighting her light blue irises and porcelain complexion. In the meantime, the video of his hit has been released Evil Fantasy, melancholy and enveloping ballad at the right point. In true Billie Eilish style.

Lightweight, casual and rock and roll, Billie Eilish’s runway yoke fits the Californian singer’s rebellious personality perfectly. But beware: there is a helmet for every face shape. Denis Pichierri, Salon Director of TONI & GUY Torino remembers this: “if the face is large and round, I recommend opting for a wavy bob pulled out and light, cut above the jaw to refine the shape of the face. When the face is square and characterized by angular features, it is better to avoid the central line, as well as very strong lines: in this case, a soft and not very geometric bob. Finally, if you have the classic oval face, yes to full, parade or curtain bangs (like Billie’s). For the length of the bob, free choice between the bon ton bob at neck height and the androgynous and decisive yoke, cut cleanly between the jaw and chin “.

