Medium cuts 2022: the five trendiest bobs of the moment

It is useless to go around it too much. Between shag, mullet, pixie and hybrids of styles and suggestions, it is always him, the bob. To testify its unstoppable success, among the latest, there is also Jennifer Lopezfresh off the helmet for the cover of Rolling Stones.

Clean, sharp, with symmetrical perfection and extra smooth, the sharp bob sculpted for her by her faithful Chris Appleton leaves no room for doubt. The cut of the cuts does not fade, but is continually reinvented in always different, trendy and versatile versions. We have identified five, among the most popular and popular of the moment.

Textured bob

«I foresee it will be one of the strongest trends this year», stylist John Manolakis a Refinery29. Thanks to its clear shape, which does not require scaling or elements aimed at framing the face, but lengths well textured, that give a full and full-bodied look. Maria Chiara Giannetta took him to the Sanremo stage, between one declination and the other, winning the approval of the public.

Textured bob in the seventies version

For a look seventiesyou can opt for the same textured effect, but with the addition of one curtain fringe which opens in the center. The trend has served.

French bob

It doesn’t stop seducing. It will be for that je ne se quoi typically French which makes it the perfect cut for those who want to give their bob a touch of romance and at the same time a jaunty look. Her bangs that touch the eye and those lengths that reach just below the ear, slightly rounded and that sculpt the face, have conquered among others Taylor La Shae, Ana de Armas, Billie Piper. Refrain from styling too tidy.

Shob

A mix of shag and bob. A medium cut with lengths that resemble a shag, and an indefinite silhouette, not too perfect and full of asymmetries, ready to break down according to the face. Fringe yes, but not too geometric. Better if it is of the dentelée ones.

Mob

When the rock look of the mullet meets the timeless charm of bob the mob is born, a true hybrid of the two cuts. The length is that of the typical helmet, but the scaling and geometries evoke the mullet.

Box bob

Straight, clean, without scaling and at jaw height, clean. Usually sported with a central line, it lends itself to being enhanced by a wavy style, given by natural effect waves that immediately make summer.

