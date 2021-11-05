Medium haircut Autumn 2021: scaled like Eleonora Pedron

Welcomed with affection and warmth by the hostess Silvia Toffanin in the Mediaset studio of very true, the former Venetian model and showgirl Eleonora Pedron, 39 years old, moved all the spectators (here the video) by recounting the drama that marked his youth and which he collected in written form in the new autobiographical bookI did it for you, published by Giunti. The charming former Miss Italy 2002, twice mom, recalled the car accident in which her father lost his life when she was just twenty (and she was with him). A tragedy that took place a few years after the death, again in a car accident, of the little sister Nives. Wounds impossible to heal, but which Eleonora Pedron managed to overcome by building a family with her ex-boyfriend Max Biaggi and, today, supported by the unconditional love of comrade Fabio Troiano, actor.

But let us pause for a moment on medium scaled hair cut by Eleonora Pedron: does not remind you of Jennifer Aniston’s iconic look in the role of Rachel Green at the time of Friends? A little longer than the shoulders, Eleonora’s hair is enlivened by sweet layers and embellished with a hyper chic vanilla blonde, perfect to emphasize her peach skin and her blue eyes.

The medium cut climbed like Eleonora Pedron for autumn

As Matteo Orlando, hairstylist at Mastromauro Hair & Beauty Milan explains, “this type of cut is popular for its casual allure and because leaves the possibility of natural styling and drying, proving versatile and very beautiful also in version into the wild, with slightly tousled and wavy hair. If well customized, the scalings give every type of face, while if they are very marked they go well with large faces, because they tend to create harmony and streamline. Eleonora Pedron’s medium cut resembles in all respects the famous Rachel cut, made timeless by Jennifer Aniston at the time of Friends. The front is climbed and parade, with the result of a fresh and feminine look, in homage to 90s aesthetics (now more trendy than ever) “.

3 top products to manage the medium scaled cut

