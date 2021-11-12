Medium haircuts: the Power Bob bob is the fall winter trend

If you are a fan of the tv series Succession you will know that the protagonist Shiv Roy has a new power bob, AKA the king of medium haircuts, which also brings about a big change in life. In fact, if long hair is usually associated with romance and femininity, there is something in the precision of an even bob, with its razor-sharp tips, which emphasizes inner strength and self-confidence. Of course, Shiv got her hair cut for the first time in Season 2 (and soon after that her dad offered her a top spot … coincidence?), But with the CEO position at Waystar Royco still up for grabs in Season 3. , his power bob looks more sophisticated that never.

The most famous power bobs

“Of all the medium haircuts this is one of the most elegant,” says hairstylist George Northwood, “Just think of all the women of power who over time have opted for this haircutTrue, we have seen countless versions of the power bob over the years, as women continue to use their hair as a symbol of change, strength and control. Another example? Marla Grayson the character played by Rosamund Pike in the dark comedy of I Care a Lot. Or the terrifying Adele played by Eve Hewson in Behind Her Eyes. Both are recent examples of strong female protagonists expressing their power (also) through a razor sharp helmet. Not only on the screen though: even in real life, celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Zendaya and Selena Gomez had their “Shiv Roy moment”. And then there is Anna Wintour, legendary director of Vogue America, that the power bob practically invented it.

How to get the perfect Power Bob

This smooth, even bob is ideal for anyone who wants to stand out and convey a sense of authority, as if she had in mind to dominate the world: “The woman who opts for this look is strong and powerful”, says the hairstylist Gustav Fouche. “The best choice? A medium cut, neither too long nor too short“.

Ask your stylist for an even bob, cut to a single length, “advises Northwood,” Let them know you want a glossy finish, to be achieved with a smooth fold“. For greater shine then use ad hoc products”.