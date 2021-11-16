News

Medium scaled cuts, à la Monica Bellucci, perfect for over 50s

In our imagination Monica Bellucci was and remains there femme fatale with a sensually Mediterranean beauty. Starting with her long mass of dark hair. In fact, for some time now the Umbrian actress, 57 years old, said goodbye to maxi lengths (sported by her daughter Deva Cassel instead), marrying a more casual hair look tailored to her age. See the photo posted on Instagram of his medium and layered cut, enhanced by a softly wavy styling and super natural yield.

The medium and scaled cut with a wavy line

As he remembers Monica Barucci, Technical Director Cotril, «For a woman over 50 a medium, scaled cut is very suitable, but without sharp angles, how to create a homogeneous and uniform profile. Another key detail: the unstructured tips, for make the cut finish lighter, with a semi-disheveled (artfully) effect. Because if it is true that with age we tend to choose more composed looks, it must be said that a hair look that is too austere risks further aging the face, with the risk of an old and outdated effect that should be avoided. In this sense a cut with a soft line that creates the right movement all over the head, characterized by a youthful and modern texture, but always elegant and natural, that’s what you need ». And, apparently, Monica Bellucci knows it well.

Here are the stars who have chosen medium scaled cuts. Which do you like best?

